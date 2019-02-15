After losing 59-23 to the Cardinals (12-6, 10-2) in Elmwood on Thursday, Jan. 10, the Wolves (6-12, 2-9) managed to hold the hosting Cardinals to 49 points but struggled to find their offense in their 22-point night, which was their lowest-scoring game of the season.

The Wolves limited their turnover count to 10 but shot 22.5 percent from the field with only nine made field goals on the night. EPC junior Nic Forster led his team with six points.

Spring Valley junior co-captain Aaron Borgerding led all scorers with 16 points, while Dylan Bossart and Trevor Stangl added 12 points apiece. The Cardinals shot 40 percent from the field and 3-point range and committed eight turnovers. They also outrebounded the Wolves 33-22.

The Wolves will continue their season by traveling to Glenwood City (6-12, 4-7) on Friday, Feb. 15, and the Cardinals will host the Boyceville Bulldogs (2-13, 0-10) the same night.

Scoring for Spring Valley: Borderding 16; Bosshart, Stangl 12; Lance McMurrin 7; Colton Kotval 2

Scoring for EPC: Forster 6; Jordan Brunner, Tyler Maxwell 4; Noah Gansluckner, Zack Phillips, Justin Nunez, Luke Webb 2

Prescott 70, Osceola 52

The Prescott Cardinals added another win to their eight-game winning streak on Thursday, Feb. 14, and wasted little time doing so in Osceola.

The Cardinals (14-4, 7-3) captured a 45-24 lead after the first half of their 70-52 win against the Chieftains (1-15, 1-10), which allotted playing time for 11 Prescott players before the night was over.

Parkier Nielsen and Dylan Malmlov accounted for 44 of the Cardinals' 70 points, and Nielsen led all scorers with 33. The Prescott junior is now averaging 27.1 points and 4.7 assists per game with just four regular-season contests to go.

The Cardinals will continue their four-game week on Friday, Feb. 15, when they host Baldwin-Woodville (9-8, 5-5) who hasn't played a game since its 55-41 loss to New Richmond (11-7, 9-1) on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Scoring for Prescott: Nielsen 33; Malmlov 11; Brian Tayson 9; Mason Holte 7; Jacob Doffing 6; Joe Lubich, Mitch Schommer 2