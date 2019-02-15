Somerset held a 21-18 first-half lead, and despite several lead changes in the second half, were able to prevail over the Panthers on Senior Night in Ellsworth by claiming a 54-50 win on Thursday, Feb. 14.

The Spartans survived a second-half barrage by Kaitlyn Nugent who scored 11 of her 19 in the second frame. After a free-flowing first half, the Spartans (6-14, 2-11) were able to draw 17 second half fouls and turn them into a 17 of 25 (19 of 27 overall) mark from the free-throw line. Georgia Hammer led the way, swishing 8 of 10 to go with her 16 points overall.

The Spartans dominated the inside game with 14 points from five foot, 11 inch post player Dani Schactner, while Autumn Earney and Masen Bach did some damage on short jumpers combining for 10 second-half points for Ellsworth.

While Nugent led the Panther's scoring brigade with a game-high 19, Emma Swanson was a thorn for Somerset on both ends, scoring 13 points and playing stifling defense on the other end. Swanson also hit all six free-throw attempts on the evening, leading her Panthers in that category (10 of 14).

"This is a game that we really let get away," Ellsworth's head coach Jason Janke said. "After playing really well on Monday night against Prescott, we did not play with the same discipline throughout this game, and the few times we slipped up was when Somerset took advantage.

"We were able get a solid lead in the second half, but did not play as smart with the lead as we need to. Sometimes you get away with that, but tonight we didn't."

Thursday night's loss set the Panthers' regular season record at 5-16 overall and 2-12 in Middle Border Conference play. They'll begin their journey in the WIAA Division 3 Sectional 1 regional tournament at Baldwin-Woodville High School on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Scoring for Ellsworth: Nugent 19, Swanson 13, Earney 10, Bach 5, Lynner 3

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES:

Osceola 55, Prescott 52

Glenwood City 52, Spring Valley 50

This article will be updated once Prescott and Spring Valley's stats are submitted.