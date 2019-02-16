Prescott tacked on another win to its nine-game win streak on Friday, Feb. 15, by defeating the visiting Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks by a 72-59 margin.

The Cardinals shot 14 of 8 from the field and were led in scoring by junior co-captain Parker Nielsen who reached his season average of 27.2 points per game by leading all scorers with 28 points. Nielsen shot 6 of 8 from the field, 4 of 4 from the charity stripe and 4 of 5 from deep.

As a team, the Cardinals shot an impressive 20 of 21 from the free-throw line where they've improved since their 13-for-21 performance against Regis on Saturday, Feb. 9, despite having very few practices.

Jacob Doffing led Prescott on the boards with eight rebounds and added 17 points to his stat line. Brian Tayson and Joe Lubich contributed six boards apiece.

Tayson did a little bit of everything on Friday despite shooting 0-for-6 from field-goal range. Along with his six rebounds, Tayson also contributed 11 points after hitting two of his seven 3-point attempts and going 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also chipped in with three assists — a team high — and two steals. Dylan Malmlov led the Cardinal squad in steals with three.

Prescott's third win of their four-game week set them tied in second place with Ellsworth in the Middle Border Conference standings. The two Highway 10 rivals sit at 8-3 in the MBC standings and have a chance to improve to 9-3 on Saturday, Feb. 16. The Cardinals will travel to Amery for their 1 p.m. conference matchup, while Ellsworth will host New Richmond, the current MBC leaders, for a 7:15 p.m. contest.

Scoring for Prescott: Nielsen 28, Doffing 17, Tayson 11, Malmlov 8, Mason Holte 6, Carson Stenroos 2

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Ellsworth 64, Osceola 30

Spring Valley 66, Boyceville 45

Scores for Glenwood City vs. Elmwood/Plum City have not been submitted as of 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.