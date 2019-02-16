"I don't have any excuses; we just didn't play," Prescott's head coach Ron Murphy said. "They came in and played hard, we shot the ball poorly and we didn't rebound."

Osceola (10-11, 7-7) defeated the Cardinals (18-3, 12-2) by a 55-52 margin after Prescott blew four chances to tie things up in the final 21 seconds of the game.

Down three with 21 ticks left, the Cardinals intentionally fouled the Chieftains who missed their first free-throw attempt before banking in the second to take a four-point lead. Prescott senior co-captain Allie Murphy responded by making a quick layup before the Cardinals used a timeout with 12.8 seconds to go.

After the timeout, Osceola threw the ball out of bounds on the inbounds and gave Prescott another chance. However, the Cardinals committed a travel and were forced to send the Chieftains to the charity stripe once again. Prescott's chances were still alive, however, after Osceola biffed both of its free-throw attempts and in response sent Prescott sophomore Bella Lenz to the free-throw line where she shot 1-of-2 to bring the game to 53-52 in Osceola's favor.

Osceola went on to hit its final two free throws before Prescott's game-tying 3-point attempt rimmed out.

"We just played really tight and really tense," coach Murphy said. "Osceola had nothing to lose and they played their hearts out."

Prescott's MBC title chances didn't come crashing down in the final 21 seconds of Thursday's game, however. Osceola led for the majority of the game and boasted a seven-point lead at halftime. Prescott committed 18 turnovers on the night and failed to capitalize on several fastbreak opportunities.

Osceola's Anna Swanson finished the game with 13 rebounds and 12 points, six of which came on second-chance opportunities. The Chieftains' Emily Fox shot 5-for-9 from 3-point range, while Prescott was just 2 of 14 from deep.

The rattled performance from the Cardinals was uncharacteristic, and Murphy had this reminder for his players after Thursday's crushing loss: "We apply pressure, we don't feel pressure. We make other teams play uncomfortably."

His words came to life the next day.

The Cardinals bounced back on Friday, Feb. 15, when they claimed a 66-20 road win against the Division 4 Glenwood City Hilltoppers (6-15) who only managed to put up eight points in the first half.

"The girls just said, 'we're going to come in here and have fun and play our hearts out,'" Murphy said. "We got a lot of our mojo back."

The Hilltoppers had no answer for senior co-captain Haylee Yaeger who recorded 23 points and 20 rebounds in her and her teammates' irregular senior night. After the Cardinals' final home regular season game was canceled due to poor weather conditions on Tuesday, Murphy started his five seniors against the Hilltoppers.

"They played hard and gave a great effort," Murphy said. "They played fantastic together."

Along with Yaeger's 23 points, Murphy and KiKi Carey added 11 apiece to Friday's win.

The Cardinals concluded their regular season with an 18-3 record and a hunger to seek vengeance against the Chieftains in the playoffs. No. 2-seeded Prescott will begin its playoff run on Friday, Feb. 22, by hosting the winner of No. 7 Osceola vs. No. 10 Barron (6-13).

On Saturday, Feb. 16, Murphy and his players appeared on KDWA's morning radio show where Yaeger told host Nick Tuckner she wanted to face Osceola again.

"We want to avenge that loss pretty badly," Murphy said.

Prescott's Friday, Feb. 22, regional game will begin at 7 p.m.