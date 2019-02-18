The Cardinals (16-4, 9-3) completed a perfect 4-0 week at the completion of the second full week in February and were rewarded with a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 3 Sectional 1 playoff seedings.

Prescott will receive a bye in the opening round of the WIAA regionals and will face the winner of No. 8 Somerset (7-12, 3-9) vs. No. 9 Elk Mound (8-11) on Friday, March 1.

The Cardinals will wrap up their regular season on Thursday, Feb. 21, when they travel to Ellsworth (12-6, 9-3) and seek vengeance against the Panthers, who served them one of their four losses on the season in December. Ellsworth was given a No. 4 seed in Sectional 1 and will host Osceola (1-17, 1-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 26. The Panthers and Cardinals could see each other for a third time this season on Saturday, March 2, in their regional title game.

In Division 4, the Spring Valley Cardinals (13-6, 11-2) are currently on a four-game winning streak and were granted a No. 5 seed at the Saturday, Feb. 16, seeding meeting. They'll host the Cadott Hornets (3-16) on Tuesday, Feb. 26, and will travel to No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro's (13-6) home court if they make it past the opening round of regionals.

Spring Valley will get in one more regular season away game at Glenwood City (6-12, 4-7) on Thursday, Feb. 21, before beginning their playoff run.

The final weeks of the 2018-19 regular season haven't been as kind to the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (6-12, 2-9) who've won three of their last 10 games. The Wolves received a No. 9 seed in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional 3 and will hit the road to take on the eighth-seeded Eleva-Strum Cardinals (6-13) on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

EPC's regular season will conclude on Thursday, Feb. 21, when they host the Mondovi Buffaloes (11-8, 5-7) in Plum City.