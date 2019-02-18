Boys' basketball: Prescott, Ellsworth and Spring Valley begin playoff runs at home
The Prescott Cardinals saw an adverse December in which they recorded three of their four losses on the season. The Cardinals dropped a 71-70 loss to the St. Croix Central Panthers on, Jan. 8, but since then, their record has been flawless.
The Cardinals (16-4, 9-3) completed a perfect 4-0 week at the completion of the second full week in February and were rewarded with a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 3 Sectional 1 playoff seedings.
Prescott will receive a bye in the opening round of the WIAA regionals and will face the winner of No. 8 Somerset (7-12, 3-9) vs. No. 9 Elk Mound (8-11) on Friday, March 1.
The Cardinals will wrap up their regular season on Thursday, Feb. 21, when they travel to Ellsworth (12-6, 9-3) and seek vengeance against the Panthers, who served them one of their four losses on the season in December. Ellsworth was given a No. 4 seed in Sectional 1 and will host Osceola (1-17, 1-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 26. The Panthers and Cardinals could see each other for a third time this season on Saturday, March 2, in their regional title game.
In Division 4, the Spring Valley Cardinals (13-6, 11-2) are currently on a four-game winning streak and were granted a No. 5 seed at the Saturday, Feb. 16, seeding meeting. They'll host the Cadott Hornets (3-16) on Tuesday, Feb. 26, and will travel to No. 4 Melrose-Mindoro's (13-6) home court if they make it past the opening round of regionals.
Spring Valley will get in one more regular season away game at Glenwood City (6-12, 4-7) on Thursday, Feb. 21, before beginning their playoff run.
The final weeks of the 2018-19 regular season haven't been as kind to the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (6-12, 2-9) who've won three of their last 10 games. The Wolves received a No. 9 seed in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional 3 and will hit the road to take on the eighth-seeded Eleva-Strum Cardinals (6-13) on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
EPC's regular season will conclude on Thursday, Feb. 21, when they host the Mondovi Buffaloes (11-8, 5-7) in Plum City.