Defending defense: Scoring isn't everything for Swanson

It's typical for youngster to latch onto scoring greats as they yell "KOBE" while tossing crumpled up pieces of paper into garbage cans, but it's rare to find rookie basketball fans who claim defensive stars as their favorite players.

While offensive talent is continually held with high regard, what's the incentive for amateur basketball players to take pride in their defensive skills?

Emma Swanson has an answer.

If you've watched the Ellsworth senior play defense, you know why she was named a co-captain of the Panthers girls' basketball team. In a permanent athletic stance, with her feet, eyes and mouth constantly moving, Swanson accepts an on-court coaching role as she guides her teammates through defensive rotations, anticipates her opponents' every move and provides prevalent encouragement. With her back to the basket, she's in her element.

Instead of worrying about how she'll be able to rack up her stats in the scoring column, Swanson directs her attention to her defensive assignments while game planning. However, this hasn't always been the case.

Swanson said she considered herself an offensive leader during her freshman and sophomore seasons with the Panthers, but with the additions of talented scorers such as Autumn Earney and Kaitlyn Nugent in the 2017-18 season, she decided to adjust her role as a junior to meet her team's needs.

"I think the biggest eye-opener for me was my junior year," Swanson said. "I kind of expected to play with that same scoring mindset. We had Autumn come in and Kaitlyn was there so my junior year was kind of a slump for me, but I came in senior year knowing that I needed to excel more on the defensive end to help the team."

With her high school basketball career winding down, making the adjustment wasn't difficult, even if it came with a lower scoring average.

For Swanson, playing basketball isn't about boosting her own box score, it's about limiting the stats of her opponents.

"When I can match up with the best kid on the other team ... when I can guard them the whole game and when I can take them out of the game mentally, that gives me some pride," Swanson said.

Is picking a players' pocket or denying an opponent in the lane as thrilling as nailing a contested 3-pointer for her?

"Oh, for sure," Swanson said. "I think I almost get more satisfaction out of getting a steal, especially if it's off a team's best player. If I'm guarding the best player and I get a steal off of them and turn that into a layup for my teammates, that's big for me."

Jason Janke, the Panthers' head coach, described Swanson as a positive leader for his players, but when it comes to defending the opposition, she borders "playing angry".

"Her mentality is that of a super tough defender who takes it personal whenever she's scored upon; that's critical in being a great defender," Janke said. "On defense she really understands how to 'go to work'," Janke said. "She will be, quite literally, angry with me if I ever assign her a player that she doesn't deem 'their best'."

"We've talked about how if he doesn't put me on a team's best player he knows I'm not going to be too happy with him," Swanson said. "If you can take their best player out of the game, why not do it? That makes me happy, and when my team can see that I'm matched with a team's best player, I think that's a big piece."

Oftentimes, those best players have quite a few inches and pounds on the 5-foot-5-inch defender. That doesn't deter her; rather, she welcomes the challenge.

"Playing defense isn't easy, and that's why I like it," Swanson said. "I think my quickness and strength allow me to match up against some of the bigger kids. I'm able to battle with them when I need to or realize when it's not my place to battle with them and be smart about that, too."

Her physical strength is matched with a sturdy basketball I.Q. that's been polished with her experience as a point guard and ability to anticipate her opponents' offensive tendencies. "Emma allows me to teach from the bench during games," Janke said. "I can assign some of 'the next ones up' to watch what she's doing, particularly when her girl is off the ball, as that's when kids need to really learn. You can't just watch the ball to learn how to play great defense."

Yet, Swanson's most vital defensive weapon may be her mental toughness, a tool that sets stalwart defenders apart from the rest, according to Swanson.

"I think a big part of defense is just the mental piece and how hard players are willing to work on defense," Swanson said. "I don't think people are willing to strive to stand out on defense."

Swanson's willingness has never been under question.

When asked about her co-captain's defensive play, Nugent, the Panthers' leading scorer, initially stumbled over her words before getting out: "It's incredible.

"She can literally play defense 36 minutes straight and then still give 100 percent on offense. I've never seen someone work harder on defense. If you didn't get through a screen, she'll probably pick up the slack for you and still get to her girl."

Though her team concluded the 2018-19 regular season at the bottom of the Middle Border Conference and with a 5-16 overall record, Swanson wants her hustle and attention to defensive details to have a lasting impact on her current teammates once her No. 2 jersey is passed on to a future Panther.

Best case scenario for Swanson and the Panthers' basketball program, her defensive discipline influences more than Ellsworth's current varsity roster.

When she's not dressed in a purple Panther jersey, Swanson can be found coaching sixth- and seventh-grade basketball players on the weekends. While shooting drills are a recurring workouts for coach Swanson's players, her shared defensive principle is equally essential for future Panthers: "If you only score two points but hold your opponent to none, then you're doing your job."