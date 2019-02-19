The Cardinals (5-15) will continue their playoff run on Friday, Feb. 22, when they travel to Regis High School to take on the No. 3 Ramblers (17-5) who received a bye in the first round of regionals.

The opening night of playoffs wasn't as enjoyable for the Ellsworth Panthers and Elmwood/Plum City Wolves.

The Division 3 No. 11-seeded Panthers dropped a 66-55, season-ending loss to the No. 6 Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks (11-10), finishing their season with a 5-17 overall record. The Blackhawks will face No. 3-seeded Bloomer (18-4) on Friday night.

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves' (1-21) season came to an end on Tuesday night after No. 1-seeded Eleva-Strum (18-3) claimed a 67-28 win over the one-win Wolves team. Eleva-Strum will host No. 8 La Farge/Youth Initiative (14-8) on Friday night.

The No. 2-seeded Prescott Cardinals (18-3) received a bye in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 Sectional 1 bracket and will begin their playoff run by facing the No. 7 Osceola Chieftains (11-11) for the third time this season on Friday night in Prescott. All Friday second-round games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

This article will be updated on Wednesday, Feb. 20.