Since then, the Panthers' (5-17) record hasn't improved dramatically, but the impact this season's seniors have made is not lost upon their coaches, underclassmen or fans.

"There's only four more wins on our record, but if you look at the difference of how we're playing, it's a different kind of basketball game," senior co-captain Emma Swanson said. "There's more energy, people are all involved and everyone is willing to play for each other. I think we've kind of put that out there for people."

Swanson, Masen Bach, Olivia Lynner, Nadia Sigler and Claire Straub played their final game as Panther basketball players on Tuesday, Feb. 19, when No. 11-seeded Ellsworth dropped a 66-55 loss to the No. 6-seeded Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks (11-10) in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 regionals.

The Panthers held a 12-6 lead early on after a Kaitlyn Nugent 3, free throws from Swanson and baskets from Autumn Earney and Olivia Lynner but trailed 31-22 at halftime after missing a few bunnies and giving up easy looks in the paint to their hosts. Straub hit a 3 in the final minute of the first half to cut the deficit to six, but a banked-in 3 from B-W's Brooke Klatt set the halftime margin at nine.

Ellsworth managed to get within three points in the second half thanks to early 3-pointers from Swanson, Straub and Bach, but missed boxouts and reactive help-side defense narrowed the Panthers' chances of sticking with the Blackhawks.

Nugent kept the Panthers' offense alive with four second-half 3s and 15 total second-half points, but the Panthers were never able to create a run after the first five minutes of the second half.

The outcome of Tuesday night's game matched what this year's seniors have grown accustomed to over the course of their varsity careers, but their effort level did, too.

"The defense Emma played was as good as any I've ever seen," Ellsworth's head coach Jason Janke said. "Never has anyone ever had a better defensive effort than that. Emma played extremely well. Some of the kids matched her intensity level here and there, but the lesson is that you have to play like that all of the time."

Janke was also pleased with the way Bach stepped up to navigate her team's interior defense while Swanson focused on taking away Brooke Evenson's perimeter game.

"Olivia and Claire stepped up here and there as shooters, and Nadia is one of those backbone-type kids who you need on the floor," Janke said.

Janke said being a member of the Ellsworth girls' basketball program was no easy task four and five years ago. This year's seniors helped remind their underclassmen why being a Panther is so rewarding.

"It was a status of negativity," Janke said. "They took the program from a non-competitive situation, and they went out there and competed. There were only a handful of games that got away from us this year, so they closed the gap, but we're tired of being just close. It's time for us to do that in their names."

Swanson is also looking forward to seeing who is willing to take it to the next level in the offseason.

"We wanted to be that turning point in the program, and it didn't happen this year," Swanson said. "There were obviously strides, otherwise we wouldn't have gotten better. Now when they lose five seniors, someone has to step up. I hope us five seniors can look back next year and see that our team has changed during the offseason."

That'll start with returning co-captain Kaitlyn Nugent who is already planning how to get players in the gym during the offseason, but Swanson believes next year's team's success will be determined by how involved the underclassmen are.

According to Nugent, Swanson, Bach, Lynner, Sigler and Straub were "completely unselfish" and "always willing to let other kids step up".

The class of 2019 has set the foundation, but now it's up to next year's upperclassmen to keep that team mentality, which cannot be forgotten if the Panthers want to fulfill their current seniors' hopes of taking the Ellsworth girls' basketball program to the next level.

"As a coach, you love all of the kids that you coach," Janke said, "but this is a group of seniors that has figured out how to be a team, and I think that's been lost for a while."

Baldwin-Woodville will travel to Bloomer (18-4) on Friday, Feb. 22, for their second-round regional game.

Spring Valley 63, Cochrane-Fountain 59

After only winning two games in the first three months of the 2018-19 girls' basketball season, the Spring Valley Cardinals have added three wins to their record in the month of February with the most recent coming in upset fashion.

The 11th-seeded Cardinals (5-15) took down the No. 6-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates (11-12) by a 63-59 margin in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 19, after four Cardinals players reached double-digit scoring totals.

Junior Lexi Johansen, who leads the Cardinals in scoring with an average of 10.8 points per game, nearly doubled her scoring average by dropping 20 points against the Pirates.

But the Cardinals' offense didn't stop at Johansen.

Senior Brenna Schreiber helped lengthen her high school basketball career by contributing 16 points, while Sandy Bune and Erin Stans added 12 points apiece. Shye Klatt added three points to the Cardinal's win, respectively.

Isabelle Ostrem led the Pirates with 15 points.

The Cardinals will attempt to lengthen their playoff run when they travel to Regis High School in Eau Claire to face the Ramblers (17-5) on Friday, Feb. 22, for their 7 p.m., second-round regional game.

Eleva-Strum 67, Elmwood/Plum City 28

The No. 16-seeded Elmwood/Plum City Wolves were unable to pull off an upset against the No. 1 Eleva-Strum Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 19, after losing 67-28 to their regional hosts.

The Wolves (1-21) were forced to say goodbye to four seniors — Amber Bartz, Paige Benson, Rowan Rupakus and Alexia Waltz — but did receive promising contributions from two underclassmen.

Sophomore Anna Blanford led the Wolves with 10 points, while freshman Hailee McDonough led EPC in rebounding with seven boards.

Eleva-Strum (18-3) will host No. 8-seeded La Farge/Youth Initiative (14-8) on Friday, Feb. 22.