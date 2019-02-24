Girls' basketball: Prescott proves regional title worthiness

Twenty-three games later and the Cardinals (20-3) have lived up to their own hype.

The No. 2-seeded Cardinals claimed their first regional title in over a decade on Saturday, Feb. 23, by defeating the No. 3-seeded Bloomer Hawks (19-5) by a 62-57 margin, sealing their perfect home-game record and a sectional tournament bid.

High school basketball fans were treated with a 31-31 halftime score and a game that never saw a 10-point deficit.

Prescott's sectional berth was largely due to sophomore Bella Lenz who led all scorers with 25 points on the night. Yaeger added 17 points, and McKenna Johnson's final two points, which came from the free-throw line, solidified Prescott's five-point win.

Sierra Raine led the Hawks with 18 points, and Chloee Swartz tallied 15 in Bloomer's attempt at a sectional berth.

Prescott also received game-deciding scoring contributions from KiKi Carey and Kaelyn Lewis who scored five points apiece and Murphy who added three points to her team's win.

The Cardinals will face the No. 4-seeded Hayward Hurricanes (17-6), who knocked off the No. 1-seeded Amery Warriors (20-2), in New Richmond on Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Sectional 1 semifinals.

Friday, Feb. 22

The Cardinals' regional title win was made possible by their 56-45 win against Osceola on Friday night.

Osceola's Emily Fox led all scorers with 20 points, but Lenz and Yaeger's 38-combined points was too much for the Chieftains to handle. Lenz and Yaeger recorded 19 points apiece in the regional semifinal game.

The Chieftains (11-12) hit four more 3-pointers than the Cardinals but were outrebounded and recorded more turnovers in their final game of the season. Prescott also earned 22 free-throw attempts, while Osceola only shot 11 freebies.

Regis 85, Spring Valley 30

After upsetting the No. 6-seeded Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs, the No. 11-seeded Spring Valley Cardinals' season came to an end in the second round of the 2019 WIAA playoffs where they were defeated by the No. 3-seeded Regis Ramblers.

Spring Valley junior Lexi Johansen had another double-digit scoring night for the Cardinals (5-16), but no other Spring Valley player was able to put up more than six points in the regional game. Johansen led the Cardinals with 13 points, while Sandy Bune added six in her team's loss to the Ramblers.

Regis' Teryn Karlstad led all scorers with 37 points, and the Ramblers' 27 free-throw attempts helped solidify their playoff win.

Regis (18-5) will face No. 2-seeded Durand (20-2) in their Monday, Feb. 25, regional title game.