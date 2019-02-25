The Cardinals' (18-4, 11-3) Thursday night, 67-56 win over the Ellsworth Panthers (13-7, 10-4) solidified their share of the conference title, and their current 12-game winning streak made it possible.

Though the Cardinals will have to share their 2019 MBC title with the New Richmond Tigers (13-9, 11-3), Prescott's coaching staff and players are confident with the way they closed their regular season.

"We feel very confident with where we're at right now," said Prescott head coach Nick Johnson. "We had to overcome a lot of things early on, including injuries and getting comfortable playing with each other. We've worked on those things, and we always want to end the season on a high note."

After dropping conference losses to New Richmond, Ellsworth and St. Croix Central (12-9, 8-6) earlier in the season, the Cardinals avenged their conference defeats before their regular season concluded. Prescott defeated the Tigers 83-69 on Jan. 25 and took down SCC and Ellsworth in their final week before playoffs.

The Cardinals held on to a 77-76 win against SCC on Tuesday, Feb. 19, in a shooting battle between SCC's Peyton Nogal and Prescott's Parker Nielson. Nielson led all scorers with 31 points, while Nogal carried the Panthers with 28.

"SCC has a very good team," Johnson said. "They shot very well against us, and I thought they played a very good game at our place."

SCC shot 15 of 27 from 3-point range on the Cardinals' home court Tuesday night, but contributions from the entire Prescott squad allowed the Cardinals to persevere.

The Cardinals were then tasked with taking on Ellsworth, who is responsible for the Cardinals' sole home loss this season, in a battle of a share of the MBC title.

The Cardinals trailed 34-29 at halftime, and after playing timidly during the first half, Johnson said his team switched up its defense to claim the 67-56 win and a share of the MBC title.

"I thought we made some defensive adjustments, and I credit that to our assistant coaches" Johnson said. "We made it more difficult for them to get open looks."

Joey Lubich and Mason Holte made noteworthy contributions to the Cardinals' win by holding Ellsworth's leading scorer Logan Benson to three points on the night, which all came from the free-throw line.

"That's a big deal for us," Johnson said. "(Lubich and Holte) did a phenomenal job on (Benson). We made things difficult for him."

"Prescott did a good job of being physical with Logan and having him see five defenders every time he caught the ball," said Ellsworth head coach Jordan Petersen. "They were very disciplined in their game plan and executed it throughout the entire game."

Though Johnson said Ellsworth plays one of the tougher man-to-man defenses his team has seen all season, and did a good job of defending his team's second leading scorer Jacob Doffing, Petersen said his team's defensive woes were masked by their hot shooting in the first half.

"We didn't play well enough defensively to win," Petersen said. "Our shooting in the first half masked some of our defensive deficiencies and kept us in the game. We allowed them to penetrate too deep without much resistance."

Ellsworth's Mason Anderson led all scorers with 27 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field and 6 of 9 shooting from deep, while Erik Lange added 13 points and Cole Woodland chipped in with 11. Lange also led the Panthers with four rebounds.

"Those guys have been consistent offensively down the stretch of the regular season," Petersen said, "and that will have to continue along with all players valuing each and every possession for us to make a run."

Nielson finished as the Cardinals' leading scorer with 25 points, but senior Brian Tayson lit up the box score with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. "Brian was huge for us and did just a little bit of everything," Johnson said.

The Cardinals also limited their turnovers to seven while forcing 14 Ellsworth mishaps.

"Basketball IQ has been the No. 1 thing for this team," Johnson said. "It's taken a while for everyone to get comfortable with each other, but we feel very good about where we're at offensively."

Johnson partially credits his team's growth to its challenging regular season schedule, consisting of talented conference and non-league opponents.

"We've been able to grow as a team, because every night has been a challenge," Johnson said.

The Cardinals will now enter the WIAA Division 3 playoffs with a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Sectional 1 bracket, but they know that doesn't guarantee anything.

"We're happy for our guys, but the No. 1 seed doesn't win you any games," Johnson said. "That first game we play, every game we play now is a state championship game. Anything can happen."

The Cardinals will begin their playoff run on Friday, March 1, by hosting the winner of No. 8 Somerset (9-12, 5-9) vs. No. 9 Elk Mound (9-13) at 7 p.m.

"We're so excited to get going, and we're very excited for our girls team, too. I'm a little biased, but I've said so many times that you can't beat high school basketball playoffs," Petersen said.

The No. 4-seeded Ellsworth Panthers will host the No. 13 Osceola (1-19, 1-13) on Tuesday, Feb. 26. The winner of Ellsworth's opening regional game will face the winner of No. 5 St. Croix Central vs. No. 12 Amery (4-18, 3-11) on Friday night.

Spring Valley 55, Glenwood City 50

The Spring Valley Cardinals held on to a five-point win against the Glenwood City Hilltoppers on Thursday, Feb. 21, along with a runner-up finish in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings.

The Cardinals (14-6) finished 12-2 in league play, just behind the Colfax Vikings (21-1) who won the title with a DSC record of 13-1.

The Cardinals held the Hilltoppers to 15 points in the first half of their final regular season game, while they climbed to a 10-point lead at the break, but allowed 35 second-half points to their guests.

Spring Valley shot 15 of 47 from the field, 18 of 26 from the charity stripe and 7 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Lance McMurrin was the only Cardinal player to shoot above 50 percent from the field in his 4-for-7 night. Aaron Borgerding led the Cardinals with 18 points, Trevor Stangl finished with 16, Dylan Bosshart added 13 and McMurrin's eight points rounded out Spring Valley's scoring.

Spring Valley concluded its regular season on a five-game win streak and will host the No. 12-seeded Cadott Hornets (5-17) on Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 regionals.

Mondovi 66, Elmwood/Plum City 44

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves concluded their regular season with a 22-point loss to the Mondovi Buffaloes on Thursday, Feb. 21, and a four-game losing streak.

The Wolves (6-15) outrebounded the Buffaloes (13-8) 34-29 but committed 18 turnovers to their guests' 13. EPC also shot 31 percent from the field, while the Buffaloes recorded a 49 percent field goal shooting percentage.

The Wolves were led in scoring by senior Tyler Maxwell who recorded 10 points against the Buffaloes. Maxwell also grabbed 11 rebounds to record a double-double in his team's loss.

Mondovi's Avery Hoepner led all scorers with 18 points, and his teammate Owen Schultz added 17 to his team's win.

The No. 9-seeded Wolves will travel to Eleva-Strum to face the No. 8-seeded Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 26, for their first game in the 2019 Division 5 WIAA regionals.