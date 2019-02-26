Boys' basketball: Cardinals' season ends in familiar fashion

After getting upset by the lower-seeded Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs in the first round of the 2018 WIAA Division 4 playoffs, the No. 5-seeded Cardinals' 2019 playoff run also ended abruptly on Tuesday night when the No. 12-seeded Cadott Hornets (6-17) claimed a 70-57 win in Spring Valley and advanced to the second round of regionals.

Bossharts' sense of urgency was evident throughout the night but so was his team's uncharacteristic play. The Cardinals (14-7) — who were without starter Mike Bauer — gave up 35 points to their guests in the first half after missing several box outs and helpside rotations. The irregular play from the Spring Valley team that's been known for its defense all season hinted that the team's 2018 playoff loss may have been looming among the Cardinals throughout the night.

With little time to waste, the Cardinals rushed their offense and committed three turnovers in the first two minutes of the second half. The Hornets also played carelessly in the opening minutes of the second half, and the Cardinals were able to cut their guests' lead to 32-66 after Trevor Stangl nailed a 3-pointer, but that was as close as the Cardinals would get to mounting a second half comeback.

The Cardinals hit six 3s in the second half and earned some noteworthy minutes from freshman Brady Bednark who pressured Cadott's ball-handlers and hit a corner 3, but the team still looked lost in their interior and helpside defense, which ultimately cost them their chance of making up for last season's upsetting playoff loss.

While Bosshart led the Cardinals with 21 points on the night, Cadott's Mason Poehls was the night's leading scorer with 30 points, including five 3-pointers and a 7 of 8 showing from the free-throw line. Spring Valley junior co-captain Aaron Borgerding added 19 points to his team's loss, respectively.

The Hornets will hit the road again on Friday, March 1, when they play guest to the No. 4-seeded Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs (15-6) in the second round of the WIAA Division 4 Sectional 1 bracket.

This article will be updated with comments from Spring Valley's head coach Rob Bosshart on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

OTHER AREA SCORES AND UPCOMING MATCHUPS:

The No. 4-seeded Ellsworth Panthers defeated the No. 13 Osceola Chieftains by a 73-47 margin and will host the No. 5-seeded St. Croix Central Panthers in the second round of the WIAA Division 3 regionals on Friday, March 1. SCC recorded a 67-61 win on Tuesday night to knock off the No. 12-seeded Amery Warriors in the opening night of playoffs.

The No. 1-seeded Prescott Cardinals received a bye on Tuesday night and will face the No. 9-seeded Elk Mound Mounders on Friday night. Elk Mound defeated No. 8-seeded Somerset 46-41 on Tuesday night.

In Division 5, No. 8-seeded Eleva-Strum Cardinals ended the No. 9-seeded Elmwood/Plum City Wolves' season by a slim 46-45 margin on Tuesday night. The Wolves' season concluded with a 6-16 record.