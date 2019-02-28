The Cardinals' class of 2019 recorded 20 wins in their final season after tallying just six wins as freshmen. Their 20-win season kicked off with an 11-0 start, the best in program history.

But the program's lack of prior sectional experiences that made its 2018-19, 20-win season so remarkable was also partially responsible for its conclusion.

The No. 2-seeded Cardinals' (20-4) season came to an end on Thursday, Feb. 28, after the No. 4-seeded Hayward Hurricanes (18-6) came back from a seven-point, second-half deficit to claim a 48-42 WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals win over Prescott.

Record- and seeding-wise, Prescott was the favorite to advance to the Sectional 1 finals game, but when taking experience into account, it was Hayward's game to lose.

Hayward's class of 2019 finished as state champions as freshmen in 2016 and were unfamiliar with anything but advancing to sectionals throughout their high school careers.

The Hurricanes' sectional experience was evident as they pulled together a late comeback and advanced to their second-consecutive sectional final game on Thursday night.

The Cardinals took a 24-21 lead before halftime after sophomore Bella Lenz — who finished with a game-high 18 points — led Prescott with 12 points and refused to be stopped in the lane. The unfazed guard found opportunities in the paint after Hayward's interior defenders made helpside defense a lesser priority behind limiting Haylee Yaeger's touches. Hayward managed to hold Yaeger to four first-half points, but Lenz remained a problem throughout the first half.

After the break, Lenz became a bigger target for Hayward's defense, which allowed for Yaeger to get more open looks in the paint. Though nothing was given easy to her by Hayward's swarming defense, Yaeger recorded nine points in the first six minutes of the second half and gave Prescott it's largest lead of 35-28 before the 12 minute mark.

However, Prescott failed to slow down its offense with the clock on its side and watched a seven-point lead dwindle to three points in a matter of two and a half minutes.

Lenz helped widen the gap to seven points once again by turning a steal into a fastbreak layup and sinking two free throws just after the six minute mark, but the Hurricanes refused to let up and used a 3-pointer from Ellie Strapon to keep the Cardinals on their toes.

A charge taken by Yaeger seemed to be a game-sealing momentum shift for the Cardinals with five and a half minutes left to play, but the Cardinals' inability to make passes out of reach of their defenders' ballside hand and difficulty finding the Hurricanes' weak-side cutters turned the game into a one-possession contest with three minutes, 42 seconds to go.

The Hurricanes took their first lead of the second half with 1:26 to play and used a 13-1 run to advance to the sectional finals.

The Cardinals' memorable season was capped off at 20 wins — a feat for the program, but a finale that came short of the encore the Cardinals were hoping for.

"I wouldn't say we gave it away, but we had a chance to earn a win and we didn't," Prescott's head coach Ron Murphy said. "We didn't earn it down the stretch, and that's unfortunate."

Murphy, who has a long history of coaching the Cardinals' class of 2019, said his seniors' leadership, attitude and way they carry themselves will be missed in the future.

"They'll look back and they'll be able to look at (this season) with pride, but right now it'll be a little hard for them to swallow," Murphy said of his seniors.

Seniors Sydney Benck, Allie Murphy, Yaeger, KiKi Carey and Kaelyn Lewis did not want to see their high school careers end with an outcome like Thursday night's, but if it's any consolation, their final campaign as Cardinals paved the way for future Prescott girls' basketball players to view sectional berths as the expectation rather than the exception.

The Hurricanes will face the No. 1-seeded Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Red Hawks (23-2) on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at Altoona High School. G-E-T defeated Arcadia 41-28 in their Thursday night sectional semifinals matchup.