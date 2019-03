The junior's 30 points helped guide the Cardinals to a 74-58 win over the Mounders who played with hot shooting of their own. Senior Mounder Marcus Kinblom ended his high school basketball career by leading his team with 16 points against the Cardinals, and Brett Lew was a 3-point shooting threat for most of the night.

Prescott junior Parker Nielsen added 19 points to Prescott's win against the physical Mounders, while Jacob Doffing finished with nine and Brian Tayson added seven.

The No. 1-seeded Cardinals will now advance to their WIAA Division 3 Sectional 1 regional final game where they'll host the No. 5-seeded St. Croix Central Panthers (14-9) for the second year in a row. SCC earned a bid to the regional finals after defeating the No. 4-seeded Ellsworth Panthers (14-8) 68-53 on Friday night.

The visiting Panthers shot well from 3-point range early on, and for the first time since its season-opening loss to the Colfax Vikings, Ellsworth gave up 41 first-half points to SCC on Friday night. Ellsworth faced an uphill battle after trailing 41-30 at the break, but came out of the locker room seeking vengeance and took a 44-43 lead to force an SCC timeout.

However, SCC went on a 13-4 run to garner a comfortable lead, and their bid to the regional finals was iced once Mason Anderson and Erik Lange fouled out in the final five minutes of play.

Eight Ellsworth senior players — Lange, Cole Woodland, Logan Benson, Dylan Gilbertson, Jack White, Terrell Peterson, Lucas Mallon and Wes Caldwell — hung up their high school basketball careers on Friday night, but the Cardinal squad will continue theirs on Saturday, March 2, when they host SCC at 7 p.m.