Spring Valley juniors Lexi Johansen and Sandy Bune were recognized for their DSC play at the conclusion of the season and will be back next year to continue to progress their skills and the Cardinal basketball program.

Johansen was named to the All-Conference Second Team after averaging 11 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Johansen was a dynamic threat in the paint for the Cardinals but also forced her opponents to guard her beyond the 3-point arc where she popped 3s when given enough space. The junior forward recorded 16 blocks on the season and finished with the second-best rebounds-per-game average along with the fifth-best points-per-game average in the conference.

Sandy Bune was named to the DSC's honorable mention list after recording season averages of nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. The junior point guard, who was out for the majority of the 2017-18 season with a knee injury, was a calming force for the Cardinals' offense with her superior ball-handling skills and shook up her opponents' offense with her intense, on-ball defense.

"Lexi and Sandy are very deserving of All-Conference honors," Spring Valley's head coach Sean Hoolihan said. "They both worked hard in the offseason and came to compete each and every night both at practice and in games."

Th Cardinals' improvements were evident this season, and with two All-Conference honorees returning next season, Spring Valley girls' basketball is poised to take another step in the right direction in Bune and Johansen's senior campaign.

Durand senior Emily Annis was named the DSC's Player of the Year.