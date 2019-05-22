Regis led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, but the Cardinals (15-8) used a single from Hunter Daymond, a Lane Budworth double, two walks and a fielder's choice ground out from Zach Knee to take their first lead of the game before the fourth.

The Cardinals continued to pour it on the Ramblers in the bottom of the fourth where they added four runs to the deficit by taking three walks and an error and using a two-run double from Knee.

Jonah Anderson led the Cardinals' offense with two of his team's six hits while Budworth and Knee contributed three RBI each.

The Cardinals outhit the Ramblers 6-3 and made no errors in the field while their guests committed one errant play.

Isaiah Tulip was the night's winning pitcher after holding the Ramblers scoreless in the final 3 ⅓ innings of play. Tulip struck out three batters and surrendered two hits while relieving starting pitcher Kyle Holman who allowed three runs on one hit and six walks in the first 1 ⅔ innings of the game.

The Cardinals' win solidified their 15-8 regular season record. They'll begin a new postseason record on Thursday, May 23, when they host the No. 6-seeded Colfax Vikings (4-15) in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 regionals.

Elk Mound 2, Elmwood/Plum City 1

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves wrapped up their 3-14 regular season with a low-scoring loss to the Elk Mound Mounders on Tuesday, May 21.

The Wolves were held to three hits in their final regular season game, which was cut short at 5 ½ innings and featured singles from Noah Gansluckner, Nic Forster and Jackson Glampe.

The Wolves' pitching staff showed a valiant effort in keeping the Mounders' four-hit offense at bay but couldn't quite seal a victory for the Wolves.

Glampe took the loss for his team after allowing one run on three hits in the first two innings of play. He was relieved by Basil Gilles who gave up one hit and one run while on the mound.

The Wolves will begin their postseason run in Eau Claire on Thursday, May 23, by taking on the No. 2-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Lancers (9-8) in the opening day of the Division 4 playoffs.