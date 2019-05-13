The Spring Valley junior finished as a medalist at the conference's Friday, May 10, meet in Glenwood City after shooting a 41 at Glen Hills Golf Club and is now tied for second place in the individual conference standings with Durand's Julia Hayden. Hayden and Kotval are tied with 43 points while Durand's TJ Tulip leads the way with 47 individual conference points.

Durand picked up its sixth meet win of the season in Glenwood City, defeating the Cardinals by six strokes. The Panthers hold a seven-point lead over the Cardinals in the conference standings prior to the Tuesday, May 14, conference meet at The Valley Golf Course in Mondovi.

Team scores: Durand 174, Spring Valley 180, Elk Mound 189, Glenwood City 199, Mondovi 227, Colfax 265

Spring Valley: Kotval 41, Trevor Stangl 44, Josh Hannack 46, Kaleb Olson 49, Kurtis Kerr 51

Prescott, Ellsworth finish regular season in sixth and eighth place

The Prescott Cardinals and Ellsworth Panthers wrapped up their regular season play on Friday, May 10, in Hammond where neither team wandered in the conference standings.

The Middle Border Conference teams began their 18-hole day on the front nine of Pheasant Hills Golf Course, which Prescott completed in 190 strokes (sixth place) and Ellsworth finished with a score of 228 to earn an eighth-place finish.

Carter Strand led the way for the Cardinals with a score of 45, and Carsen Stockwell's score of 48 made him Ellsworth's top finisher.

The eight teams finished the day on the back nine where Prescott dropped to seventh place and Ellsworth remained as the last-place MBC team.

Somerset edged out Prescott by 12 strokes to steal a sixth-place finish, and the Panthers came in 20 strokes behind the Cardinals.

Strand and Brian Tayson led the Cardinals with matching scores of 48, and Stockwell remained Ellsworth's top golfer with his score of 51.

New Richmond led the conference's team standings at the completion of the regular season with a team score of 58 points, which accounts for five first-place finishes over the course of the eight-meet regular season. Prescott earned 22 team points prior to the MBC meet to take sixth place in regular season play, and Ellsworth trailed at the bottom of the conference standings with nine points.

All eight teams will tee off for the MBC meet at 9 a.m. in Osceola on Wednesday, May 15.

Team scores on front nine of Pheasant Hills: St. Croix Central 164, Baldwin-Woodville 165, New Richmond 166, Osceola 168, Amery 174, Prescott 190, Somerset 195, Ellsworth 228

Prescott: Strand 45, Carson Stenroos 46, Ian Waters 49, Brian Tayson 50, Pat Haas 56

Ellsworth: Stockwell 48, Jack White 55, Reed Olson 62, Bailey Poellinger 63, Nick White 69

Team scores on back nine of Pheasant Hills: St. Croix Central 160; Amery, New Richmond 167; Osceola 172; Baldwin-Woodville 177; Somerset 187; Prescott 199; Ellsworth 219

Prescott: Strand, Tayson 48; Waters 51; Haas, Stenroos 52

Ellsworth: Stockwell 51, Olson 55, Poellinger 56, J. White 57, N. White 58