The Cardinals finished the 18-hole course in 364 total strokes to land a sectional bid and edged out the fifth-place Fall Creek Crickets by eight strokes.

The Cardinals were led by junior Trevor Stangl who finished tied for ninth with a score of seven-over-par 85.

Josh Hannack and Colton Kotval finished closely behind Stangl with 11th- and 13th-place scores of 87 and 88.

The Durand Panthers earned the regional title after completing the Whispering Pines course in 322 strokes, and Eleva-Strum's Isaac Larrabee finished as the tournament's medalist after completing the course in 75 strokes.

The Cardinals will return to action on Tuesday, May 28, when they travel to Cumberland for their Division 3 sectional meet, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

SECTIONAL-QUALIFYING TEAMS:

1. Durand (322)

2. Eleva-Strum (346)

3. Cadott (348)

4. Spring Valley (364)

Spring Valley: Stangl 85; Hannack 87; Kotval 88; Kurtis Kerr, Kaleb Olson 104

Prescott, Ellsworth end seasons in Somerset

The Prescott Cardinals produced their best regional finish since the 2015 season on Tuesday, May 21, at the Division 2 Somerset regional tournament but still fell short of sending any golfers to the Hayward sectional meet.

The Cardinals placed fifth with a score of 404, coming in behind Osceola the final sectional-qualifying team that completed the course in 374 strokes.

The Cardinals were led by senior Brian Tayson who golfed a 20-over-par 92 on the Bristol Ridge course. Tayson's final high school golf score landed him in a three-way tie for 13th place.

The Ellsworth Panthers came in 10th place at the 10-team sectional after completing the 18-hole tournament in 442 strokes. They were led by freshman Carsen Stockwell who finished the course in 95 strokes.

The Cardinals did not finish as well as they did at last year's regional meet, but will return every golfer who made the five-player lineup for Tuesday's regional meet.

Amery, St. Croix Central, Baldwin-Woodville and Osceola were the day's four sectional-qualifying teams. Amery's winning score of 356 beat out runner-up SCC by five strokes. Amery also claimed the meet's medalist; senior Parker Griffin won the individual regional title with a score of 75.

Prescott: Tayson 92, Ian Waters 98, Carson Stenroos 104, Brady Lenz 110, Pat Haas 115

Ellsworth: Stockwell 95, Nick White 112, Bailey Poellinger 116, Ryan Matzek 119, Gage Johnson 124