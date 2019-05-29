Golf: Cardinals send entire team to University Ridge

The Cardinals recorded a season-low round of 339 at Cumberland Golf Course, finishing behind Luck/Frederic by a single stroke. The top-four teams finished within seven strokes of each other with Luck/Frederic winning the tournament with a score of 338 and Durand taking fourth with a 345.

Tuesday’s tournament was the first time the Cardinals beat Durand this season, and their improved play came at an opportune time.

Durand may have claimed the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title, but Spring Valley will be sending its entire team to University Ridge Golf Course on Monday, June 3.

The Cardinals second-place finish was led by Colton Kotval who tied for seventh place with a score of eight-above-par 80. Trevor Stangl and Josh Hannack followed closely behind with their shared scores of 82, which landed them in a tie for 11th place. Kurtis Kerr tied for 27th place with a score of 95, and Kaleb Olson finished the course in 100 strokes.

Eleva-Strum’s Isaac Larrabee was the top individual golfer after winning a third playoff hole and finishing with a score of 75.

The two-day Division 3 state tournament will begin at noon on Monday, June 3, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.