Cipala makes '500 feet of mean' look measly

All eyes were on "500 feet of mean" before Saturday's open class began, but Ellsworth native Logan Cipala stole the show when he devoured the hill in 13.4 seconds, winning the event and making "500 feet of mean" look like a measly jump a bicycle could have its way with.

Cipala took Bay City's hill down in record time, and he'll be on to his next event in France on Saturday, July 20. Yet, after taking first, Cipala shared his gratitude for being a part of the only nationwide hill climb series in the United States.

"It's been an awesome weekend," Cipala said on the podium next to second-place winner Harold Wahdell and third-place winner Austin Teyler. "I've loved being able to come out here and make this event happen, and it's really fun to be able to design the hill and watch everyone race it."