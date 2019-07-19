Pierce County Fair welcomes Supercross event

The Supercross Racing event will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Fairgrounds Grandstand in Ellsworth.

Attendees will see racers jump 70-foot triples, navigate bermed corners and pound through the whoops.

Local racers are invited to sign up for the races — as young as 4-years-old and as old as 50. Pit gate and sign up will open at 3 p.m., practice will start at 6 p.m. for race entrants only and the racing will start at 7 p.m.

A supercross race contains 23 different classes, five ATV classes and 18 dirt bike classes. The program consists of a heat race and a main event, and every person that signs up will race twice. The heat race determines what gate pick the rider gets for the main event, and the main event will determine what trophy the rider gets. There will also be an intermission race for pit bikes.

For racing information check out www.motokazie.com and click on the SX menu.

Spectators are encouraged to come early to enjoy the first fair food of the season. The Miller/Leinies Social Garden will open at 5:30 pm, and Grandstand gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 8 and over and $5 for ages 7 and under.

A big thank you is extended to Viking Coca Cola, General Beer Northwest, Ellsworth Ford Inc., Plummer Concrete, First National Bank-River Falls, G. L. Berg Entertainment and Richardson Electric for sponsoring the Pierce County Fair's pre-fair motocross event.