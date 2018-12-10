Dance: Carlson returns to Prescott

Since graduating high school, Carlson has joined the 11-time national champion University of St. Thomas dance team. Carlson and the Tommies were able to show off their talent on Saturday thanks to their generosity and connection with Prescott’s head coach Sam Schoen, who also danced for the Tommies.

“When Sam asked me to come back to perform at the Prescott Invite I was super excited,” Carlson said. “Just being back here with my new team and being able to perform in front of all my family and friends is a really cool opportunity, and I couldn’t ask for a better day.”

“She killed it,” Prescott senior co-captain Makenzie Huppert said after watching Carlson and her college team perform.

“It was really fun watching her bring her team here and just watching them showcase what they can do,” senior co-captain Mckenzie Cogan added. “At normal competitions, you don’t see a college team come and volunteer and perform for us.”

The Cardinals are down one Carlson, but still have sophomore Grace Carlson for three more years. The Carlson sisters were able to dance on Prescott’s varsity team for one season, but are now adjusting to a new lifestyle that keeps them 30 miles separated.

“It’s a lot different,” Grace said. “I’ve grown up with Emma by my side, but we see her a lot and she’s always supporting the team. We always know that she’s there.”

As for Emma, she’s currently adjusting to the demands of collegiate dance. After one semester of life on a college campus, she seems to be getting the hang of her life as a Tommy.

“I thought I practiced a ton when I was in high school, and we do,” Emma said. “These Prescott girls work so hard, but getting to college, there are so many performances that we have. It’s taught me how to manage my time, and it’s been super fun.”

Emma considered the Prescott Invite a “success”, and is looking forward to see what’s in store for her former team as competition season progresses.

“I think Prescott is in a really good spot this year,” Emma said. “I just think they’re a completely different team, but in a good way.”

The Spring Valley Vallettes took first in jazz and second in pom at the Prescott Invite where they exceeded their expectations.

“I think we beat our expectations,” co-head coach Kelsey Carr said. “We knew that it would be tough competition, but I think our girls went out there and did a really great job.”

“I think they made some improvements from our last competition last weekend, so we were really proud of the improvements that they made,” co-head coach Tiffany Schultz added.

The Cardinals performed at the Menomonie Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 1, and took third in jazz and sixth in pom. Before the Prescott Invite, the Cardinals tweaked their routines during what Carr described as a “stressful week”, but Saturday’s results indicated that the adjustments were worth the extra work in practice.

“I think this is the happiest they’ve been with their performance,” Schultz said.

Juniors Taylor Falde and Sam Peterson also performed solos at Prescott; Falde took first, and Peterson placed third.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season,” Schultz said.

Haley Herem and Tea Hill took first in their duet as the only Ellsworth performance at Saturday’s invite.

“I felt like it went really well, and it was a fun competition to go to,” Herem said.

“It’s fun to come here and just support the team,” Hill added

Ellsworth and Spring Valley will both compete at River Falls’ Wildcat Invite on Saturday, Dec. 15. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for spectators, and solos and ensembles will begin at 9:30 a.m.