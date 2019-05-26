Achenbach makes Claybreakers history

Freshman Colton Halverson followed behind Achenbach by hitting 45 out of 50 targets and was the boys' weekly leader for the first time ever. Gunnar Allyn, Ethan White and Michael Langer all finished with scores of 44 out of 50.

After Achenbach, Emma Florcyk was the top female finisher with a score of 34. Avery O'Neil claimed a score of 32, Holly Carlson and Jenica Giese hit 31 targets apiece, and Emily Trunkel finished the day with a score of 30.

"Overall our team didn't shoot as well as as we did in Week 3 as we dipped down to only 10 people that hit 40+ scores," Claybreakers' head coach Denton Achenbach said. "The hidden gem is that in the last weeks the 40's have been rotating among a lot of different people."

The Claybreakers are averaging 10-14 40+ scores per week but have had 26 different people shoot 40+ this season.

"What we need to do now is develop the skills for everyone to do it consistently on the same day week to week, and we will be very tough to beat in conference scoring," Achenbach said. "This will come with experience and practice, so we will keep working hard as our season winds down and we begin to prepare for State."