Gallery: Pierce County Herald Hunters Showcase 2018

Dennis “Big Daddy” Nelson, long-time Ellsworth resident, shot his biggest buck to date at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 in Beldenville. The second shot took down the 10-pointer with a 16.75-inch spread. “Dennis Nelson, welcome to the Big Buck Legends Club,” said Barry Hines. Photo courtesy of Barry Hines

Jamie Reitz, of Elmwood, harvested a 9-point buck on Thanksgiving in Eau Galle Township. He is pictured with his grandson, Brody Reitz, age 2. Reitz said the deer, which measured a 14.5-inch inside spread, had a heavy rack and unique brow tines. Photo courtesy of Jamie Reitz

Please don't forget to send us your photos if you haven't yet! Send them to Sarah at snigbor@rivertowns.net. Please include name of the hunter, age (if a child), town of residence, area where deer was harvested (general vicinity is fine as we know you don't want to give away your secret spots), number of points and inch spread (if a buck), weight if known and any other details you find interesting.