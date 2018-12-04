Search
    Gallery: Pierce County Herald Hunters Showcase 2018

    By Submitted Today at 4:00 p.m.
    Brian Johnson, age 14, River Falls, harvested an 8-point buck Saturday, Nov. 14 in the town of Maiden Rock. Photo courtesy of Patty Johnson1 / 6
    Jamie Reitz, of Elmwood, harvested a 9-point buck on Thanksgiving in Eau Galle Township. He is pictured with his grandson, Brody Reitz, age 2. Reitz said the deer, which measured a 14.5-inch inside spread, had a heavy rack and unique brow tines. Photo courtesy of Jamie Reitz2 / 6
    Christopher Brock of Bay City shot his first deer during the 2018 season. Photo courtesy of Matt Bechel3 / 6
    Isaac Anderson, 15, of Ellsworth, shot an 8-point buck Nov. 19 outside of Bay City on his great-grandpa Albarado’s land. Photo courtesy of Sara Albarado 4 / 6
    Dennis “Big Daddy” Nelson, long-time Ellsworth resident, shot his biggest buck to date at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 in Beldenville. The second shot took down the 10-pointer with a 16.75-inch spread. “Dennis Nelson, welcome to the Big Buck Legends Club,” said Barry Hines. Photo courtesy of Barry Hines5 / 6
    Ben Herum shows his daughter the 9-point buck he shot Tuesday, Nov. 20 in the town of Martell. Photo courtesy of Ben Herum6 / 6

    The third round of the 2018 Pierce County Herald Hunters Showcase is in!

    Please don't forget to send us your photos if you haven't yet! Send them to Sarah at snigbor@rivertowns.net. Please include name of the hunter, age (if a child), town of residence, area where deer was harvested (general vicinity is fine as we know you don't want to give away your secret spots), number of points and inch spread (if a buck), weight if known and any other details you find interesting.

