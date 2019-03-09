While this is a working meeting of the council, the public is encouraged to attend and will have a formal opportunity to provide insight during the public comment period of the meeting.

CDACs are part of an effort to provide more public input on deer management issues and give stakeholders a greater responsibility in managing local deer numbers.

Councils will review and discuss the previous year's hunting season results and long-term harvest trends, accept public comments and develop preliminary antlerless quota, permit and season structure recommendations. Recommendations will be sent to the Natural Resources Board for approval in May.

Citizens are encouraged to attend their CDAC's March meeting and provide comments to the council. Local Department of Natural Resources staff will be on hand to present information and answer any questions.

Following the March meetings, an online public comment period will take place from April 1-10, with a final council meeting being held on April 16 to allow the council to review public feedback before making final recommendations on the antlerless quota, permit and season structure.

Those unable to attend their county's meeting can view meeting minutes on the department's CDAC website at https://dnr.wi.gov/.

Some county councils have vacant seats and qualified individuals are encouraged to look at the list of members if interested in filling a seat. An application and additional information can be found on the CDAC webpage.

For more information regarding County Deer Advisory Councils, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keyword "CDAC."