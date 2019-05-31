Claybreakers show no signs of regression in Week 5

Kodi Bull finished as the top gun overall after he recorded a season-best score of 48/50. Bull edged out another strong performance from freshman Colton Halverson who shot his season-best score of 47/50.

The girls were led by Val Achenbach who shot a 42/50, while Holly Carlson and Avery O'Neil both shot season-high scores of 35/50 and 33/50.

In total, 15 Claybreakers recorded their season-best scores in Week 5 and showed no signs of slumping toward the end of the trap shooting season.