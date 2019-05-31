Search
    Claybreakers show no signs of regression in Week 5

    By Katie Davidson Today at 12:56 p.m.
    The Claybreakers recorded 15 season-best scores during their final competition week of the season. Photo courtesy of Denton Achenbach

    The Ellsworth Claybreakers trap shooting team saw consistent growth in its final competition week of the 2019 season.

    The Claybreakers recorded a new season-high 15 scores of 40 or better out of 50 targets.

    Kodi Bull finished as the top gun overall after he recorded a season-best score of 48/50. Bull edged out another strong performance from freshman Colton Halverson who shot his season-best score of 47/50.

    The girls were led by Val Achenbach who shot a 42/50, while Holly Carlson and Avery O'Neil both shot season-high scores of 35/50 and 33/50.

    In total, 15 Claybreakers recorded their season-best scores in Week 5 and showed no signs of slumping toward the end of the trap shooting season.

