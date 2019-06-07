Dairy Margin Coverage meetings scheduled for June 13 and 19
The USDA Farm Service Agency and University of Wisconsin-Extension will co-host informational meetings on the new Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program for dairy producers. The 2018 Farm Bill authorized the new Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, which is a voluntary risk management program for dairy producers. DMC replaces the Margin Protection Program for Dairy (MPP-Dairy). DMC continues to offer protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all milk price and the average feed price (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
The program provides:
• Catastrophic coverage, at no cost to the producer, other than an annual $100 administrative fee that is waived in some cases; and
• Various levels of buy-up coverage.
DMC helps producers manage the ups and downs. So far, DMC payments have been triggered in January, February and March 2019.
The discussion will cover the following specific information for dairy farmers considering the program:
• Overview of Dairy Margin Coverage
• FSA implementation
• Decision making tool and calculations
In the Pierce and St. Croix County area meetings are planned for:
• June 13, 10:30 a.m. — St. Croix County, Ag Service & Education Building, 1960 Eighth Ave., Baldwin.
• June 19, 10:30 a.m. — Pierce County, Seyforth Building, 364 N. Maple St., Ellsworth.