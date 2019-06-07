Dairy Margin Coverage meetings scheduled for June 13 and 19

The program provides:

• Catastrophic coverage, at no cost to the producer, other than an annual $100 administrative fee that is waived in some cases; and

• Various levels of buy-up coverage.

DMC helps producers manage the ups and downs. So far, DMC payments have been triggered in January, February and March 2019.

The discussion will cover the following specific information for dairy farmers considering the program:

• Overview of Dairy Margin Coverage

• FSA implementation

• Decision making tool and calculations

In the Pierce and St. Croix County area meetings are planned for:

• June 13, 10:30 a.m. — St. Croix County, Ag Service & Education Building, 1960 Eighth Ave., Baldwin.

• June 19, 10:30 a.m. — Pierce County, Seyforth Building, 364 N. Maple St., Ellsworth.