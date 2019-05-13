Softball: Playoff brackets are set for local teams

The Spring Valley Cardinals (0-15) will be the first local team to begin their postseason play. The winless Cardinals received a No. 10 seed in the Division 4 Sectional 1 bracket and will travel to Cadott on Thursday, May 16, to face the No. 7-seeded Hornets at 4:30 p.m.

All other Pierce County teams will begin their playoff runs in the second round of regionals on Tuesday, May 21.

The Ellsworth Panthers boasted a 19-1 record to earn a No. 1 seed in the Division 2 Sectional 1 bracket and will host the winner of No. 8 Rice Lake (5-12) vs. No. 9 Osceola (4-10) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, on their home diamond.

The No. 2-seeded Prescott Cardinals (14-8) will take on the winner of No. 7 Fall Creek (6-10) vs. No. 10 St. Croix Central (4-15) in their first playoff game, which will be held on their home diamond. Prescott was placed in the bottom of the Division 3 Sectional 1 bracket and will have to get through the No. 1-seeded Elk Mound Mounders (17-3) to advance to the sectional finals.

The No. 3-seeded Elmwood/Plum City Wolves (8-5) will also host their first playoff game on Tuesday, May 21, and will have to get past the No. 6-seeded Royall Panthers (7-6) to advance in the Division 5 Sectional 3 bracket.

All brackets can be viewed on the WIAA's website.