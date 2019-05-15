Softball: Wins all around in final Tuesday of regular season

The Panthers (20-2 overall, 13-1 Middle Border Conference) defeated the host Tigers 19-1 in four innings to finish their historic regular season run with 20 wins.

Sophomore Autumn Earney was the talk of the night after she recorded five RBI with two doubles against the Tigers' pitching staff.

Avery O'Neil led the Panthers at the plate where she went 3-for-3 and held the Tigers to one hit during her three innings in the circle.

The Panthers now have a week off from action while they wait for their first playoff game. No. 1-seeded Ellsworth will host the winner of Rice Lake vs. Osceola on Tuesday, May 21, at 5 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City 10, St. Croix Central 6

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves grabbed their second non-conference win of the season on Tuesday, May 14, by delivering the St. Croix Central Panthers a 10-6 home loss.

EPC (12-5 overall, 10-5 Dunn-St. Croix Conference) had a successful night at the plate where the Wolves recorded 16 total hits and were led by Hailee McDonough, Anna Blanford and Mikinzie Ingli who all recorded three hits apiece. Ingli also recorded four RBI as the night's top RBI-getter.

Freshman Maggie Glaus recorded a double in the sixth inning to add to the Wolves' hitting excitement.

The playoff seeds are in, but the Wolves still have two regular season games to make up before they host Royall (7-7) on Tuesday, May 21, in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs. The Wolves will host Boyceville (4-12, 4-11) in their second-to-last regular season game of the year on Thursday, May 16, in Plum City.

Prescott 10, Osceola 0

Prescott claimed its eighth Middle Border Conference win of the season on Tuesday, May 14, with a 10-0 shutout victory over Osceola.

This article will be updated once Prescott's Tuesday stats are submitted.