Softball: Cardinals' 17-loss season comes to an end

Kenzie White was responsible for the Cardinals' lone hit and also received some time in the circle where she allowed eight runs on seven hits, walked three batters and struck out two. Brenna Schreiber started in the circle and gave up seven runs on three hits, walked seven batters and struck out two.

The Cardinals graduate three seniors — Quinn Anderson, Kate Franzen and Schreiber — who head coach Ron Cipriano believes should be proud of what they did for their softball program despite what their senior season record shows.

"While the record doesn't show it, we saw a lot of growth as a team and for many individuals," Cipriano said. "I feel confident that our program is heading in the right direction. We just need to keep developing our talent at the lower levels."

The Hornets will continue their season on Tuesday, May 21, with an away game against the No. 2-seeded Glenwood City Hilltoppers (19-2).