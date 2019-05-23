In the past, the Panthers may have hung their heads, but O'Neil had other plans in mind.

O'Neil led off the Panthers (22-2) in the bottom of the first inning and copied her opponents' opening hit to tie the score at 1-1.

Amery (15-6) wouldn't lead for the rest of the night.

The Panthers' season-long mantra of carrying intention into every pitch, every swing, every play and every game came through for the 22nd time on Thursday, May 23, when the No. 1-seeded Panthers ended the No. 3-seeded Amery Warriors' season with 12-2, five-inning victory that saw a 10-2 hit differential.

Autumn Earney matched O'Neil's home run in the bottom of the third, and Brianna Giese sent a grand slam outside of center field to give her team a 10-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

The Panthers' dominance has been prevalent all season long, but the Warriors were responsible for one of their two regular season losses, which came on May 13. The Panthers' 1-1 conference play series split with the Warriors left Giese and her teammates filled with jitters during the school day leading up to their regional title game.

"All throughout the day I'd see my teammates in the hall and be like, 'I'm kind of nervous for this game,' and they'd be like, 'Yeah, me too,'" Giese said, "but it all worked out."

The benefit of playing a familiar opponent was that the Panthers knew exactly how to prepare for Thursday night's game.

"We knew (Madelyn) Granica had some speed, so our coaches and teammates threw especially hard to us in the cage and made sure our foot-down was on time," Giese said. "We just went in with confidence but knew they were a good team but played as hard as we could and never gave up."

Ellsworth's energy was superb in its 2-1 playoff win against Rice Lake on Tuesday, but its hitting was subpar. As always, they moved past their mistakes and made quick adjustments before Thursday's game against the Warriors.

"Last night our hitting practice was phenomenal," Panthers' head coach Kenzie Diercks said. "In one cage they threw to each other, the next cage I threw and I zipped it up, so they were ready and they saw the adjustment in the cage. They started a little bit late, and then they just continued to make adjustments while they were taking swings in the cage. At the end, I told them if they wanted more swings they could take 10 in the first cage and five in the next, and it was awesome because they made sure they were confident about their swings before the game."

The Panthers came into the game accepting that errors may come, but that their hitting would need to back up the uncontrollables.

"If we made errors, we wanted to be able to control the controllables and hit the ball to make up for it," Diercks said. "That was where our mindset was, and that was exactly what happened tonight. Everybody was on time, and if they weren't, they made adjustments."

While adjustments were needed on offense, O'Neil remained true to her game and held the Warriors to two hits, struck out batters and refused to give up a free base with zero walks.

With the win, the Panthers brought home another regional title to match that of their 2018 season. But unlike last year's team, the Panthers aren't getting ahead of themselves. They know what their ultimate goal is, but they're going to enjoy their time in accomplishing it.

"I know it's going to be a tough head, but their mindset is one game at a time," Diercks said. "I have so much faith in these girls, and I think that they do too. It's just a good feeling."

No. 2-seeded West Salem (23-3) defeated No. 6-seeded La Crosse Logan (12-11) 3-0 on Thursday night and will face the Panthers in Ellsworth on Tuesday, May 28, at 5 p.m. in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 sectionals.

Prescott 7, Altoona 6

Grace Veranth stole the show in the Prescott Cardinals' 7-6, eight-inning win over the Altoona Railroaders on Thursday night.

Down 6-5 in the bottom of the eighth, Veranth hit a two-run, walk-off single to left field to send her team to the Division 3 WIAA sectionals.

The Cardinals were outhit 10-8, but connected at the plate when it was necessary. Veranth went 3-for-4 at the plate with a team-high two RBI to lead her team's offense.

Sydney Matzek pitched all eight innings for the Cardinals, surrendered six hits on 10 runs, walked six batters and struck out three.

With the win, the Cardinals will now host the No. 5-seeded Stanley-Boyd Orioles on Tuesday, May 28, at 5 p.m. The Orioles advanced to sectionals by defeating No. 9-seeded Stratford who upset No. 1-seeded Elk Mound in the second round of regionals.

Pepin/Alma 4, Elmwood/Plum City 3

This article will be updated once Elmwood/Plum City's Thursday night stats are submitted