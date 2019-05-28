Softball: Panthers, Cardinals headed to sectional finals

The Panthers (23-2) advanced to the Division 2 Sectional 1 Finals after defeating West Salem (23-4) 3-1 on Tuesday, May 28, in a no-hitter pitched by junior Avery O'Neil.

O'Neil struck out 10 batters while in the circle and only allowed one run on a sacrifice grounder in the top of the fifth inning.

Ellsworth scored its three runs of the night in the bottom of the first inning when O'Neil hit a solo home run on a 0-1 count and Autumn Earney hit a 2-run homer three at bats later.

O'Neil and Brianna Giese both collected two hits apiece in the Panthers' six-hit game to lead Ellsworth's offense. Giese doubled in the bottom of the first before being sent home on Earney's 2-run dinger.

The Panthers will play their final sectional game on Thursday, May 30, in Baldwin against the No. 2-seeded Merrill Bluejays (14-9) who defeated No. 1-seeded Mosinee (22-1) 8-0 in their Tuesday night sectional semifinal game.

Prescott 9, Stanley-Boyd 3

The Prescott Cardinals trailed the Stanley-Boyd Orioles for the majority of their sectional semifinals game on Tuesday, but with their season and a sectional finals berth on the line, the Cardinals managed to rally and seal a bid to their second-straight sectional finals.

Prescott (18-9) faced a 3-0 deficit until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Cardinals secured three hits, were hit by two pitches and took a walk. Ari Temmers brought Kaelyn Lewis and Grace Vernath home on a single hit to left field to score Prescott's first two runs, and Bella Lenz followed up with a successful bunt to bring Temmers home and outran the toss to first. Lenz scored on a passed ball to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game before the end of the fifth.

The Cardinals went on to score five runs on two errors, two passed balls and an RBI single from Liz Rohl in the bottom of the sixth to conclude their offensive awakening.

The Cardinals outhit the Orioles 6-3 and were led by Rohl who was 3-for-3 on the day with one RBI.

Sydney Matzek pitched all seven innings for the Cardinals and held the Orioles (9-13) to three runs on three hits, walked three batters and struck out five.

The Cardinals will have to get past No. 1-seeded Bloomer (20-6) on the Blackhawks' home field on Thursday, May 30, to earn another trip to Goodman Diamond. But if the Cardinals have proven anything this season, it's that there are few challenges they're not up for.

Ellsworth and Prescott's sectional final games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday.