"At the beginning, all we said was 'We know what we want to accomplish,'" Ellsworth 2019 graduate Emma Swanson said. "We never really said the word 'state', and when we got further in the playoffs, I never heard the word 'state'. We just said 'We know what we want', and that was this game, and we went out and took it."

Ellsworth's season-long mantra of taking one pitch, one play, one out and one game at a time paid off once again on Thursday, May 30, when the Panthers defeated the Merrill Bluejays 4-1 to earn a WIAA Division 2 sectional title and a bid to the State Softball Tournament.

And even now, when the state tournament is more than just a distant goal, the Panthers still remain level-headed and credit their win and season successes to a higher power.

"We're very blessed," Panthers' head coach Kenzie Diercks said after her team's sectional championship. "That about sums it up."

Diercks knows that her players' mechanics and softball talents play a large part in their advancement to the state tournament, but feels as though she'd be remiss without partially crediting the new game-day routine the Panthers have taken up this season.

"One thing that's been impressive is that Emma Florcyk took on a leadership role on our team and wanted to bring the Lord into our team," Diercks said. "Obviously I couldn't force anyone into anything since we're a public school, but I think that's just played a huge role on this team.

"They bought into that, which helped them buy into the game and the team."

Before and after every game this season, the Panthers have come together in a prayer circle to celebrate the game they love and thank the higher power they believe in for granting them the opportunity to do so.

"It's a little different for everybody, but overall, it's just something we can do as a team before and after a game," Swanson said.

On Thursday, Clarity Kummer shared a devotional in the team's prayer circle prior to the game.

"It said, 'Love the game, and it will love you back'. I think all of the girls really bought into the idea that we were giving something else to play this game; that's the reason we're here and the reason we play this game," Diercks said. "We feel grateful, we feel blessed every single day."

The Panthers' Thursday blessings came in the form of their ability to bounce back from an early 1-0 deficit that came in the top of the first inning when Merrill scored on a wild pitch in its final at bat of the first half inning.

When asked about her response to the Bluejays' early lead, Diercks said, "I felt the pressure come off. I thought, 'OK, we know how to rally back, that's going to get us riled up."

Diercks knows her players well.

Minutes after sending a pitch out of catcher Kummer's reach, Ellsworth pitcher Avery O'Neil stepped up to lead off the Panthers in the bottom of the first and sent a solo home run over the right center field fence to even the playing field.

"Not going to lie, after that first half inning, I was like, this is going to be a battle," Swanson recalled. "But then Avery comes up and just attacks. That was extremely cool. She's been incredible these last few games, pitching and offensively."

O'Neil has hit leadoff home runs in the Panthers' last three games, and her Thursday bomb settled things between the two teams.

But the score wouldn't remain tied for more than five minutes.

Ellsworth sophomore Brianna Giese followed O'Neil's lead by sending another homer over the right field fence to give the Panthers their first and lasting lead of their title game.

"Then B comes up and hits that next one, and I'm like, 'OK, this is going to be a game, but we're on top of it," Swanson said.

The momentum stayed with the Panthers for the remainder of the game in which they refused to surrender a second run to the Bluejays while racking up two more of their own. Giese struck again in the bottom of the fifth by sending Swanson home on an RBI double, and the Panthers added their fourth and final run in the sixth when Autumn Earney scored on a wild pitch during Kyra Johnson's at bat.

The seven-hit game — in which Giese was the only player to record more than one hit — ended in less than two hours, but featured sound defense from the Panthers before the night was over.

The Panthers committed two errors on the night, but received game-changing plays from Kaitlyn Nugent who snagged two line drives at second and Swanson who kept a Bluejay foul ball from prolonging the top of the third.

And fittingly, the Bluejays were ultimately retired on O'Neil's fifth strikeout of the game before the Panthers huddled in the circle where they celebrated their win with friends and family.

"The credit goes to the girls and everyone who's here," Diercks said after Florcyk dumped a bucket of ice-cold water over her head. "It takes a village to accomplish this, and it's pretty cool to make a bigger name for female athletics."

The 2019 Panthers are the first Ellsworth girls athletic team to advance to a state tournament since the 1991 Panthers girls basketball team.

"I think it's empowering, and I hope it empowers other sports," Diercks said. "I don't want to be the only successful female sport; I hope this encourages them to want to do this in other sports."

The smiles and "state" applause attested to the Panthers' gratefulness on Thursday night, and they'll continue to partake in their pre- and post-game rituals as they resume their celebration of the blessings they've been granted.

"We got in our circle and said, 'We'll make this quick — we're not done,'" Swanson said. "We want more."

The Panthers will begin their state-tournament run on Friday, June 7, at Goodman Diamond in Madison.