Softball: Cardinals will return to Goodman Diamond

The Cardinals defeated the Bloomer Blackhawks 6-4 in Bloomer on Thursday, May 30, and now head to Goodman Diamond in Madison with a 20-10 record.

The Cardinals solidified their sectional title by throwing out Kenadi Poirier at home plate after Ari Temmers caught a fly ball in left field then made the long throw to home before letting a second run score.

Prescott out-hit the Blackhawks 10-6 and were led at the plate by Ari Temmers and Liz Rohl who were both 3-for-4 on the day. Temmers also led the Cardinals with a game-high three RBI on the night.

The Blackhawks came out and scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning by reaching on an error in center field, but the Cardinals responded by scoring two runs in the following half inning with an RBI single from Kaelyn Lewis and a sacrifice bunt from Faith Stiles.

Sydney Matzek was the night's winning pitcher after holding the Blackhawks to two earned runs on six hits, walking four batters and striking out one.

Prescott will begin its state tournament run on Friday, June 7. The Cardinals' tournament seed will be published on the Herald's website once it's announced.