    Softball: Ellsworth 14U qualifies for state tournament

    By Submitted on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:56 p.m.
    The Ellsworth Panthers 14U traveling softball team coached by Kenzie Diercks took first place at the Tri-County Fastpitch 14U B League State Qualifier Tournament held in St. Paul July 13-14. Front L-R: Rylee Hoyer, Olivia Jensen, Juliana Winger, Alexie Shelley. Back L-R: Kallie Beissel, Olivia Eischen, McKenna Wright, Olivia Grand, Charley Gilby, Arianna Lalley, Asst. Coach Tom Diercks. Not pictured: Coach Kenzie Diercks, Asst. Coach Brad Beissel. Photo courtesy of Cristina Lalley

    The Ellsworth Panthers 14U traveling softball team coached by Kenzie Diercks took first place at the 34-team, Tri-County Fastpitch 14U B League State Qualifier Tournament held at Rice and Arlington Fields in St. Paul July 13-14.

    The Panthers played through the heat and humidity, boasted a 6-0 record, and finished the weekend with a dominant 15-4 victory over the St. Paul North Area Rookies in Sunday's championship game.

    With the first-place finish, the Panthers now qualify to play in the Minnesota Softball Tier 2 State Tournament in St. Peter, Minn. July 20-21.

