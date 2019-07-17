Softball: Ellsworth 14U qualifies for state tournament
The Ellsworth Panthers 14U traveling softball team coached by Kenzie Diercks took first place at the 34-team, Tri-County Fastpitch 14U B League State Qualifier Tournament held at Rice and Arlington Fields in St. Paul July 13-14.
The Panthers played through the heat and humidity, boasted a 6-0 record, and finished the weekend with a dominant 15-4 victory over the St. Paul North Area Rookies in Sunday's championship game.
With the first-place finish, the Panthers now qualify to play in the Minnesota Softball Tier 2 State Tournament in St. Peter, Minn. July 20-21.