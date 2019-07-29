Kummer comes home

Kummer, the daughter of University of Nebraska alumna Megan Kummer and University of St. Thomas alumnus Charlie Kummer, claims her family leaned west of the Minnesota and Wisconsin border when it came to choosing sports team alliances.

"We kind of lean toward the Gophers, Twins and the Vikings and all of those sports teams more than we ever did Wisconsin ones," Morgan Kummer said.

That's all about to change.

After spending her freshman year of college at George Washington University where she majored in exercise science and was a member of the Colonials' softball team, Kummer has decided to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she'll ditch her former Gopher fandom and join the Badgers' softball squad.

Despite her parents' influence, Kummer started cheering for the Badgers' softball team in high school when her dream of one day playing softball at Goodman Diamond began to take shape. However, her dream didn't pan out in a conventional way.

"It's so crazy," Kummer said. "I tell people all the time, you know, when I was in high school my No. 1 school I wanted to go to was Wisconsin. I wanted so badly to play there, but the cards just didn't fall in my favor, and getting recruited by them in high school just didn't happen for me."

Kummer decided to pursue a Division I collegiate softball career in Washington D.C. after the Badgers passed up on her in high school. But contrary to what her freshman year stats indicate, GW wasn't the right fit for Kummer.

Athletes' decisions to transfer are typically driven by lack of playing time or poor relationships with teammates or coaches, but that wasn't the case for Kummer. The former Panther was named to the Atlantic Ten All-Rookie team after recording a .345 batting average in 55 games — which ranks tied for most amount of appearances from a GW first-year player of all time.

"A lot of times when athletes are transferring it is because something didn't go their way in regards to their sport, but for me, it had nothing to do with softball really. I had a great relationship with all of the girls on the team. It was our first year with a completely new coaching staff — coaches I wasn't recruited by — but I have nothing but good things to say about the coaches as well." Kummer said. "For me, I just wasn't in love with the school. Being in D.C., it's a completely different vibe than Ellsworth — even the Twin Cities. Living there, I just didn't see myself living there for the next three years."

It would have been easy for Kummer to stick it out at GW — where she'd more than likely have a secured starting role for her final three years of college — but anyone who knows the former Middle Border Conference Player of the Year knows she's never settled for complacency.

"Had I stuck it out my four years of undergrad, I was going to leave anyways because my aspirations post-college are to go into physical therapy, and GW didn't have a graduate program for physical therapy," Kummer said. "Regardless, I knew I was going to leave after that anyways. I was like, 'If I'm going to leave anyways, and I'm not going to be satisfied my entire four years here, then it's kind of a waste of time.'"

She began to share her concerns about GW with her parents over winter break and soon decided she'd enter the transfer portal after finishing her freshman season with the Colonials who recorded a 44-18 record — the best in program history — this past spring.

"That made it that much more tough to leave," Kummer said, in regards to the Colonials' success, "but I think now that I've been to Madison a few times and now that I've been around the coaches and I've been around the girls, I think I've definitely made the right decision.

"I'm where I'm supposed to be at."

Kummer took matters into her own hands quickly by emailing Badgers' head coach Yvette Healy almost immediately after the 2019 season ended, they set up an official visit of the school, and things "got rolling from there."

Kummer stayed with juniors on the team while visiting her new school, found out they had an open room and signed their lease mid-July.

"I'm just so excited," Kummer said. "I just feel so comfortable around them."

Her excitement isn't confined to her soon-to-be teammates.

"If I had to describe the Wisconsin coaching staff, they're so positive," Kummer said. "I haven't known them for very long, but they're always just so positive and they're so ready to teach people about this game. They're just so excited when they get to talk about softball. Talking with them, I was like, 'Wow, you guys are my people.' It was just awesome."

Coach Healy's commitment to recruiting Wisconsin natives also boded well for Kummer.

"Coach Healy prides herself on the fact that she recruits a lot of in-state kids for her team," Kummer explained. "Wisconsin, when you think about it, isn't a huge softball state. When you think of softball you think of California and a lot of West Coast states where they can play all year round. So for her to recruit so many talented athletes out of the home state, she prides herself on it, and it's actually really cool to see. It goes a long way in the softball world for other coaches to see that and to be one of those kids that she recruited, being from Wisconsin, I just feel like that adds to my love for how she coaches and kind of the culture at Wisconsin."

But upcoming challenges are expected for Kummer. Though she proved to be a worthy Atlantic Ten rookie, the Big Ten Conference, which was represented by two teams at the 2019 NCAA Super regionals, is an entirely different ball game.

However, Kummer welcomes the increased competition and is confident in her ability to serve as a valuable asset for the Badgers.

"Honestly, I think having that experience at GW, being able to start quite a few games, I think I have a good experience coming into Wisconsin softball," Kummer said. "The A-Ten was no easy ride either, but I think I'm ready to take on this challenge of facing some better pitching, some better defense, some better offense, overall just better teams."

The Badgers may not have been the team she initially pictured herself on as she was growing up in a Cornhusker and Gopher household, but Kummer has since found where she belongs and is ready to make UW-Madison her new home.

"When you're watching as a little kid, you always picture yourself in that setting," Kummer said. "Now that I'm there, I'm like, 'Wow this is so cool,' but at the same time it's going to be a challenge. I think being a part of Wisconsin and having been super successful in the past few years, I think that this is going to be a really exciting time in the spring.

"I'm super excited to take on the challenge and just have this opportunity to do so."