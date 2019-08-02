Ellsworth InTown Softball Program wraps up another successful season
The Ellsworth InTown Softball Program finished up another season on July 30 with what Jeff Fahrendorff, the program's director, referred to as a fun night.
Sixty-one girls in grades K-5 took part in learning about the game of softball this summer.
"A big thanks goes out to all the girls for working so hard and making this an awesome season," Fahrendorff said. "Thanks also goes out to the coaches who volunteered their time to help with practices, station work and games. We hope to see lots of players out on the field again next summer."