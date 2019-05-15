But the return of her unfailing smile said it all: a few cramps couldn't overpower the feeling of victory.

The Ellsworth senior claimed first-place finishes in three events at the Tuesday, May 14, Middle Border Conference meet. Reuvers won the 200 with a time of 26.60 seconds, claimed a first-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, four inches, and was a member of the first-place 4x100-meter relay team that broke Ellsworth's previous school record by crossing the finish line at 51.31. Reuvers was the first leg of the record-breaking relay team and was followed by Kaitlyn Peterson, Marina Boley and Stella Anderson.

"Once I get to the very last 10 meters, my hamstrings cramp up and then I just lay down because I can't move," Reuvers said. "But it feels good. We're all right there, and anyone can win it, but it feels really good when you can pull it off in the end."

Reuvers had a lot to smile about on Tuesday, but she considers that to be the case for most days.

"I guess I'm just a genuinely happy person," Reuvers said. "I'm always smiling — even at practice."

Reuvers also took second place in the 100-meter dash and was responsible for 38 of her team's 59 total points, which landed the Panthers a fifth-place finish.

Anderson won the high jump after all other competitors failed to clear 5-00. The Ellsworth junior earned 10 team points after clearing 5-01.

The Prescott girls finished in fourth place with 109 team points, just 5.5 points behind the third-place New Richmond Tigers.

The Cardinals' lone conference championship came from sophomore Abby Syverson who won the competitive 100 with a time of 12.87 seconds. Syverson and Reuvers were the only two runners to finish the race in under 13 seconds.

Prescott received second-place finishes on the girls' side from Megan Gilles, Tori Benck Jada Iberg and Haylee Yaeger. Gilles took second in the 300-meter hurdles after snagging her foot on one of the final hurdles in her race. She was defeated by Amery's Maggie Dietrich by 0.22 seconds. Gilles also added a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line at 16.87 seconds.

Benck's runner-up finish came in the 400 where she ran a time of one minute, 2.16 seconds. Osceola's Caroline Gearin won the race with a time of 59.12 seconds.

Jada Iberg and Haylee Yaeger claimed second-place finishes in their field events on Tuesday night. Iberg tied for second place in the pole vault after clearing 8-00, and Yaeger added eight points to her team's score after recording a throw of 34-10.25 in the shot put.

Osceola won the girls' side with 145 team points.

On the boys' side, the Cardinals finished with 35 points and a sixth-place finish while the Panthers took eighth place with 17 team points.

Prescott junior Wyatt Holum claimed the only conference title between the Cardinals and Panthers by winning the high jump with a height of 6-03, which was just one inch shy of his personal record.

The Cardinals earned two fifth-place finishes from freshman Josh Gergen and its 4x400-meter relay team. Gergen took fifth in the 200 after crossing the finish line at 23.97, and the fifth-place relay team of Freddy Magee, Dominick Shelstad, Brett Nelson and Dylan Bierbrauer completed the 4x400 in 3:51.65.

The Ellsworth boys' day was dampered after freshman Max Grand went down with a hamstring injury in his 100-meter dash preliminary race, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the meet.

The Ellsworth boys' 17 team points came from their 4x800, 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, Kohl Flock, Addison Peters, Jordan Schlicting and Braden Matzek.

Flock took sixth place in the 1,600 after leading the pack for the first two laps and ultimately crossing the finish line with a time of 4:51.42, which was a new personal record for the freshman.

Addison Peters took eighth in the 3,200, and Jordan Schlicting and Braden Matzek finished in fifth and eighth place in the boys' pole vault.

Osceola was also victorious on the boys' side where they acquired 189.50 team points.

The Cardinals and Panthers will continue their seasons on Monday, May 20, when they travel to Bloomer for their Division 2 regional meet, which is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS' TEAM SCORES:

1. Osceola (145)

2. St. Croix Central (118)

3. New Richmond (114.50)

4. Prescott (109)

5. Ellsworth (59)

6. Amery (55.5)

7. Baldwin-Woodville (53)

8. Somerset (48)

GIRLS' TOP-FIVE FINISHERS:

100: 1. Syverson (Prescott, So., 12.87) 2. Reuvers (Ellsworth, Sr., 12.95) 5. Grace Carlson (Prescott, So., 13.09)

200: 1. Reuvers (26.60) 4. Syverson (26.83) 5. Carlson (27.83)

400: 2. Benck (Prescott, So., 1:02.16) 5. Jessie Urman (Prescott, So., 1:05.30)

3200: 5. Amanda Auleciems (Prescott, Fr., 13:22.36)

100-meter hurdles: 3. Gilles (Prescott, Jr., 16.87)

300-meter hurdles: 2. Gilles (47.97)

4x100: 1. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Peterson, Boley, Anderson; 51.31)

4x200: 3. Prescott (Sammy Braunlich, Breanne Auleciems, Maddie Matzek, Syverson; 1:53.05)

4x400: 4. Prescott (Ella Linder, Matzek, B. Auleciems, Urman; 4:28.68)

4x800: 4. Prescott (Molly Thomley, Braunlich, Linder, Allie Murphy; 10:58.90)

High jump: 1. Anderson (Ellsworth, Jr., 5-01)

Pole vault: t2. Iberg (Prescott, Sr., 8-00)

Long jump: 1. Reuvers (16-04)

Shot put: 2. Yaeger (Prescott, Sr., 34-10.25)

Discus: 5. Yaeger (94-09)

BOYS' TEAM SCORES:

1. Osceola (189.50)

2. New Richmond (151)

3. Amery (112)

4. Somerset (86)

5. St. Croix Central (78.50)

6. Prescott (35)

7. Baldwin-Woodville (31)

8. Ellsworth (17)

BOYS' TOP-FIVE FINISHERS:

200: 5. Gergen (Prescott, Fr., 23.97)

4x400: 5. Prescott (Magee, Shelstad, Nelson, Bierbrauer; 3:51.65)

4x800: 5. Ellsworth (Wyatt Nelson, Braden Matzek, Ivan Mendez, Nick Erickson; 8:57.30)

High jump: 1. Holum (Prescott, Jr., 6-03)

Pole vault: 5. Schlicting (Ellsworth, Sr., 11-00)