Track and field: 50 athletes on to sectionals

The Spring Valley Cardinals and Elmwood/Plum City Wolves competed at the Division 3 Colfax regional on Monday, May 20, and placed fourth or better in 12 events collectively.

The Cardinals will send five male athletes to the Thursday, May 23, Division 3 sectional meet in Cameron along with four girls.

Lance McMurrin and Nate Fesenmaier advanced in the discus throw after recording throws of 129 feet, three inches and 128-06. McMurrin's throw earned him a third-place finish, and Fesenmaier's 128-06 landed him in fourth place.

Fesenmaier also qualified in the 4x200-meter relay, which he ran with Dylan Bosshart, Dakota Kerr and Brenden Williams. The Cardinals took second in the relay with a time of one minute, 36.17 seconds.

Bosshart was a regional champion in both the high jump and long jump and also placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. Williams also advanced in two individual event by placing third in the 110 with a time of 11.78 and third in the long jump by clearing 5-06.

The Cardinal girls were led by junior Katherine Dieckman who placed in three events, including the 1,600-meter run where she finished in second place with a time of 5:49.39. Dieckman also took third in the 800 and was a member of the sectional-qualifying 4x400 relay team that took fourth with a time of 4:44.25. Dieckman was joined by Savannah Carlberg, Shye Klatt and Kylee Flanders in the relay.

Klatt also advanced in two individual events by taking third in the high jump (4-06) and fourth in the 100 (13.51).

EPC's Katie Feuker earned two regional titles by winning the 1,600 and the 800. Feuker defeated Dieckman in the 1,600 by 0.25 second and won the 800 with a time of 2:37.74.

Two EPC boys' relays will be making their way to Cameron after placing fourth in the 4x100 and 4x200. Cody Erickson, Calvin Shock, Levi Burch and Jordan Nunez took fourth in the 4x100 with a time of 49.25 seconds, and Erickson, Shock Burch and Luke Webb took fourth in the 4x200 with a time of 1:42.64.

Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and running events will follow at 4:45 p.m.

WIAA DIVISION 3 COLFAX REGIONAL RESULTS:

GIRLS' SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS:

High jump: 3. Klatt (Spring Valley, Sr., 4-06)

100: 4. Klatt (13.51)

4x400: 4. Spring Valley (Carlberg, Dieckman, Klatt, Flanders; 4:44.25)

1,600: 1. Feuker (EPC, Jr., 5:49.14) 2. Dieckman (Spring Valley, Jr., 5:49.39)

800: 1. Feuker (2:37.74) 3. Dieckman (2:39.81)

BOYS' SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS:

Discus throw: 3. McMurrin (Spring Valley, Sr., 129-03) 4. Fesenmaier (Spring Valley, So., 128-06)

110 hurdles: 4. Bosshart (Spring Valley, Sr., 15.91)

110: 3. Williams (Spring Valley, Jr., 11.78)

4x200: 2. Spring Valley (Bosshart, Fesenmaier, Kerr, Williams; 1:36.17) 4. Elmwood/Plum City (Erickson, Shock, Burch, Webb; 1:42.64)

4x100: 4. Elmwood/Plum City (Erickson, Shock, Burch, Nunez; 49.25)

High jump: 1. Bosshart (5-10) 3. Williams (5-06)

Long jump: 1. Bosshart (20-08)

Ellsworth, Prescott send 35 to Mosinee

Twenty-one Prescott and Ellsworth female athletes will be competing in Thursday's Division 2 Mosinee sectional meet.

Ellsworth's Aly Reuvers and Stella Anderson were named regional champions, and Prescott won regional titles from Megan Gilles and Jada Iberg.

Reuvers won the 100 with a time of 12.73 seconds, and Anderson took first in the high jump by clearing 5-00.

Gilles was the 300-meter hurdle champ with a time of 47.86, and Iberg had a first-place vault of 8-06.

The boys claimed 14 qualifiers and three regional champions.

Ellsworth senior Jared Lansing won the 400 with a time of 52.25 seconds, and his classmate Jordan Schlicting was named the pole vault champion with a vault of 11-00.

Senior Wyatt Holum claimed the Prescott boys' only regional title by winning the high jump with a clearance of 5-10.

Field events for the Division 2 Mosinee sectional are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

WIAA DIVISION 2 BLOOMER REGIONAL:

GIRLS' SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS:

100: 1. Reuvers (Ellsworth, Sr., 12.73) 3. Grace Carlson (Prescott, So., 12.90)

200: 2. Abby Syverson (Prescott, So., 26.33) 3. Reuvers (26.34)

400: 3. Whitney Elsen (Ellsworth, So., 1:06.65)

1,600: 3. Ellie Groskopf (Prescott, Jr., 5:54.23)

3,200: 4. Amanda Auleciems (Prescott, Fr., 13:10.60)

300 hurdles: 1. Gilles (Prescott, Jr., 47.86)

4x100: 2. Prescott (Gilles, Syverson, Tori Benk, Carlson; 50.65) 3. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Kaitlyn Peterson, Marina Boley, Anderson; 51.10)

4x200: 2. Presott (Carlson, Jessie Urman, Benck, Syverson; 1:45.40)

4x400: 3. Prescott (Ella Linder, Sammy Braunlich, Maddie Matzek, Urman; 4:26.11) 4. Ellsworth (Elsen, Peterson, Claire Straub, CeCe Groh; 4:30.96)

4x800: 3. Prescott (Molly Thomley, Matzek, Braunlich, Allie Murphy; 10:46.86)

High jump: 1. Anderson (Ellsworth, Jr., 5-00)

Pole vault: 1. Iberg (Prescott, Sr., 8-06)

Long jump: 3. Reuvers (16-05.75) 4. Benck (Prescott, So., 15-09.50)

Shot put: 2. Haylee Yaeger (Prescott, Sr., 37-00.50)

Discus throw: 2. Yaeger (103-11)

BOYS' SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS:

200: 2. Josh Gergen (Prescott, Fr., 23.30)

400: 1. Lansing (Ellsworth, Sr., 52.25)

3,200: 4. Addison Peters (Ellsworth, So., 10:46.35)

300 hurdles: 3. Brett Nelson (Prescott, Jr., 44.33)

4x400: 4. Prescott (Nelson, Roy Majors, Dylan Bierbrauer, Gergen; 3:41.66)

4x800: 2. Prescott (Ryan Zerneke, Bierbrauer, Freddy Magee, Majors; 8:59.52) 3. Ellsworth (Ivan Mendez, Braden Matzek, Nick Erickson, Wyatt Nelson; 9:00.90)

High jump: 1. Holum (Prescott, Jr., 5-10)

Pole vault: 1. Schlicting (Ellsworth, Sr., 11-00)