The Prescott Cardinal girls finished in third place overall at the WIAA Division 2 Mosinee sectional meet on Thursday and will send five of its athletes to the upcoming state meet in La Crosse.

The Cardinal girls claimed two sectional titles before the night was over. The first came from the 4x200-meter relay team that took fifth place at the state meet in 2018. Grace Carlson, Jessie Urman, Tori Benck and Abby Syverson placed first at the Mosinee sectional with a time of one minute, 45.14 seconds and will get another shot at making it onto the podium in La Crosse.

Syverson claimed an individual sectional title by winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.00 seconds.

The Cardinals claimed a second-place finish from its 4x100-meter relay team, which was completed by Megan Gilles, Syverson, Benck and Carlson. The runner-up Cardinal team completed the relay in 50.27 seconds to earn a spot in the Division 2 state tournament. Gilles also earned an individual second-place finish for her team by completing the 300-meter hurdles in 45.76 seconds.

Prescott earned two third-place finishes from Carlson and senior Haylee Yaeger. Carlson took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.69 seconds, and Yaeger earned a bid for her first state track meet by taking third in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 10 inches.

Aside from qualifying for state in two relays, Benck also qualified in the long jump with a fourth-place mark of 16-07.75.

Wyatt Holum was the only male Cardinal athlete to qualify for the state tournament, and he did so by winning the high jump with a height of 6-03. This will be the junior's first state meet appearance.

Four Ellsworth Panther female athletes will join the Cardinals at La Crosse.

Senior Aly Reuvers qualified for the state meet in the long jump, 4x100 and 100 and broke school records in all three events.

Reuvers took second in the long jump with a record-breaking jump of 17-02, took fourth in the 100 with a time of 12.70 seconds, and was a member of the 4x100 relay team that broke its own record at Thursday's Mosinee sectional meet.

Reuvers, Kaitlyn Peterson, Marina Boley and Stella Anderson broke Ellsworth's prior school record in the 4x100 at the Tuesday Bloomer regional and exceeded their own record on Thursday with a time of 50.72 seconds. This will be Peterson, Boley and Anderson's first time competing in a WIAA state meet.

The Panther boys did not earn any state meet bids but will return plenty of talent in the 2020 season.

The two-day WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31.

WIAA DIVISION 2 MOSINEE SECTIONAL MEET:

GIRLS STATE-QUALIFIERS:

Long jump: 2. Reuvers (Ellsworth, Sr., 17-02) 4. Benck (Prescott, So., 16-07.75)

Shot put: 3. Yaeger (Prescott, Sr., 38-10)

100: 3. Carlson (Prescott, So., 12.69) 4. Reuvers (12.70)

4x200: 1. Prescott (Carlson, Urman, Benck, Syverson; 1:45.14)

4x100: 2. Prescott (Gilles, Syverson, Benck, Carlson; 50.27) 4. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Peterson, Boley, Anderson; 50.72)

300-meter hurdles: 2. Gilles (Prescott, Sr., 45.76)

200: 1. Syverson (Prescott, So., 26.00)

BOYS STATE-QUALIFIERS:

1. Holum (Prescott, Jr., 6-03)

Five qualify at Cameron sectional

Four male and one female Pierce County track and field athletes qualified for the Division 3 State Track and Field meet at the Cameron sectional meet on Thursday, May 23.

Elmwood/Plum City's Katie Feuker will be the lone Wolf representing Elmwood/Plum City at her second WIAA state meet thanks to the amount of time she cut in both her 800 and 1,600 races.

Feuker took second in the 800 with a time of 2:30.53, which was 7.21 seconds better than her previous season-best 800 time. The EPC junior also cut 11.5 seconds off of her 1,600 time on Thursday and advanced to the state meet's 1,600 by completing the race in 5:37.88.

Spring Valley will send four male athletes to the Division 3 state meet in La Crosse where senior Dylan Bosshart will make his second appearance.

Bosshart qualified for state in three events at Cameron's sectional meet — he took second in the high jump after clearing 6-00, and earned fourth-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (15.72) and the 4x200.

Bosshart ran the first leg of the fourth-place, state-qualifying 4x200 team and was followed by Nate Fesenmaier, Dakota Kerr and Brenden Williams. The team completed their race in 1:36.70.

Fesenmaier also qualified in an individual event by taking fourth in the discus with a mark of 130-09.

The two-day WIAA Division 3 State Track and Field Meet will also begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31.

WIAA DIVISION 3 CAMERON SECTIONAL MEET:

GIRLS STATE-QUALIFIERS:

800: 2. Feuker (Elmwood/Plum City, Jr., 2:30.53)

1,600: 4. Feuker (5:37.88)

BOYS STATE-QUALIFIERS:

110-meter hurdles: 4. Bosshart (Spring Valley, Sr., 15.72)

4x200: 4. Spring Valley (Bosshart, Fesenmaier, Kerr, Williams; 1:36.70)

High jump: 2. Bosshart (6-00)

Discus throw: 4. Fesenmaier (Spring Valley, So., 130-09)