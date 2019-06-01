Track and field: Athletes' dedication pays off at state meet

All four teams sent athletes to the WIAA State Track and Field Meet held Friday, May 31 to Saturday, June 1, and came home with performances to be proud of.

The Prescott Cardinal girls claimed the highest finish in the county after claiming a third-place finish in the Division 2 4x200-meter relay. Grace Carlson, Megan Gilles, Tori Benck and Abby Syverson raced to a time of one minute, 44.77 seconds to earn the bronze and improve from last year's fifth-place state finish.

Haylee Yaeger also made it onto the state podium after finishing seventh in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7.75 inches. Yaeger's mark earned her a seventh-place finish in her final high school track and field meet.

The Cardinals added ninth-place finishes from Gilles in the 300-meter hurdles (48.40 seconds) and the 4x100-meter relay team, which featured Jessie Urman, Syverson, Benck and Carlson who ran a time of 50.91. In their individual events, Syverson placed 10th in the 200 with a time of 26.33 seconds, and Benck recorded a mark of 16-04 in the long jump to place 13th.

Prescott junior Wyatt Holum represented the Cardinal boys with high esteem by placing seventh in the high jump after clearing 6-04, which tied his personal-best height.

The Ellsworth Panthers were represented in three Division 2 events, all of which senior Aly Reuvers competed in. Reuvers, Kaitlyn Peterson, Marina Boley and Stella Anderson earned a spot on the podium after placing seventh in the 4x100 with a time of 50.84 seconds.

Reuvers also added an 11th-place finish in the long jump after recording a mark of 16-06. The senior sprinter and jumper was unable to advance to the 100 finals after placing 13th in Friday's prelims behind Prescott's 12th-place Carlson.

Spring Valley senior Dylan Bosshart was the only Division 3 Pierce County athlete to make it onto the podium at the conclusion of the state meet. Bosshart competed in four events at the state meet but earned his highest finish in the 110-meter hurdles, which he completed in 15.61 seconds for a seventh-place finish. The senior added a 13th-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 19-08.75, a 14th-place finish in the high jump (6-00), and a ninth-place finish in the 4x200-meter preliminary race, which he ran with Nate Fesenmaier, Dakotta Kerr and Brenden Williams.

Fesenmaier was the only other Spring Valley Cardinal to compete in an individual event. The sophomore placed 16th in the discus throw with a mark of 111-06.

Elmwood/Plum City's Katie Feuker completed her junior track season with a season-best time in the 800, which she completed in 2:28.64 for a 10th-place finish. Feuker also ran the 1,600 in 6:02.46 to take 15th place.

This article will be updated with comments from coaches on Sunday, June 2.

FRIDAY, MAY 31, RESULTS:

DIVISION 2

GIRLS RESULTS:

100 prelims: 12. Carlson (Prescott, So., 13.11) 13. Reuvers (Ellsworth, Sr., 13.23)

4x200 prelims: 2. Prescott (Carlson, Urman, Benck, Syverson; 1:45.24)

4x100 prelims: 6. Prescott (Gilles, Syvreson, Benck, Carlson; 50.06) 7. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Peterson, Boley, Anderson; 50.11)

300 hurdles prelims: 7. Gilles (Prescott, Jr., 47.61)

200 prelims: 9. Syverson (Prescott, So., 26.35)

BOYS RESULTS:

High jump: 7. Holum (Prescott, Jr., 6-04)

DIVISION 3

GIRLS RESULTS:

1,600: 15. Feuker (Elmwood/Plum City, Jr., 6:02.46)

800: 10. Feuker (Elmwood/Plum City, Jr., 2:28.64)

BOYS RESULTS:

High jump: 14. Bosshart (Spring Valley, Sr., 6-00)

Long jump: 13. Bosshart (19-08.75)

110 hurdles prelims: 9. Bosshart (15.89)

4x200 prelims: 17. Spring Valley (Fesenmaier, Kerr, Williams, Bosshart; 1:35.62)

SATURDAY, JUNE 1, RESULTS:

DIVISION 2

GIRLS RESULTS (all results are final):

4x200: 3. Prescott (Carlson, Gilles, Benck, Syverson; 1:44.77)

4x100: 7. Ellsworth (50.84) 9. Prescott (50.91)

Long jump: 11. Reuvers (16-06) 13. Benck (Prescott, So., 16-04)

300 hurdles: 9. Gilles (48.40)

200: 10. Syverson (26.33)

Shot put: 7. Yaeger (37-07.75)

DIVISION 3

BOYS RESULTS:

Discus throw: 16. Fesenmaier (Spring Valley, So., 111-06)

110 hurdles finals: 7. Bosshart (15.61)