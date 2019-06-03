GALLERY: Moments from the 2019 State Track and Field Meet

The Prescott girls 4x200-meter relay team took third place at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet on Saturday, June 1, after completing their race in one minute, 44.77 seconds. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 7

Prescott junior Megan Gilles placed ninth in the 300-meter hurdles after completing the race in 48.40 seconds at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet on Saturday, June 1. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 7

Prescott sophomore Abby Syverson took 10th in the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet's 200-meter dash after running a time of 26.33 seconds. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 7

Prescott senior Haylee Yaeger took seventh in the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet's shot put after recording a mark of 37-07.75. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 7

Dakota Kerr handed off to Brenden Williams in the Spring Valley Cardinals' 4x200-meter relay on Friday, May 31. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 7

Prescott junior Wyatt Holum placed seventh in the high jump at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet after clearing a height of six feet, four inches. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 7