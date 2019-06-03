GALLERY: Moments from the 2019 State Track and Field Meet
FRIDAY, MAY 31, RESULTS:
DIVISION 2
GIRLS RESULTS:
100 prelims: 12. Carlson (Prescott, So., 13.11) 13. Reuvers (Ellsworth, Sr., 13.23)
4x200 prelims: 2. Prescott (Carlson, Urman, Benck, Syverson; 1:45.24)
4x100 prelims: 6. Prescott (Gilles, Syvreson, Benck, Carlson; 50.06) 7. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Peterson, Boley, Anderson; 50.11)
300 hurdles prelims: 7. Gilles (Prescott, Jr., 47.61)
200 prelims: 9. Syverson (Prescott, So., 26.35)
BOYS RESULTS:
High jump: 7. Holum (Prescott, Jr., 6-04)
DIVISION 3
GIRLS RESULTS:
1,600: 15. Feuker (Elmwood/Plum City, Jr., 6:02.46)
800: 10. Feuker (Elmwood/Plum City, Jr., 2:28.64)
BOYS RESULTS:
High jump: 14. Bosshart (Spring Valley, Sr., 6-00)
Long jump: 13. Bosshart (19-08.75)
110 hurdles prelims: 9. Bosshart (15.89)
4x200 prelims: 17. Spring Valley (Fesenmaier, Kerr, Williams, Bosshart; 1:35.62)
SATURDAY, JUNE 1, RESULTS:
DIVISION 2
GIRLS RESULTS (all results are final):
4x200: 3. Prescott (Carlson, Gilles, Benck, Syverson; 1:44.77)
4x100: 7. Ellsworth (50.84) 9. Prescott (50.91)
Long jump: 11. Reuvers (16-06) 13. Benck (Prescott, So., 16-04)
300 hurdles: 9. Gilles (48.40)
200: 10. Syverson (26.33)
Shot put: 7. Yaeger (37-07.75)
DIVISION 3
BOYS RESULTS:
Discus throw: 16. Fesenmaier (Spring Valley, So., 111-06)
110 hurdles finals: 7. Bosshart (15.61)