    GALLERY: Moments from the 2019 State Track and Field Meet

    By Katie Davidson Today at 11:36 a.m.
    The Prescott girls 4x200-meter relay team took third place at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet on Saturday, June 1, after completing their race in one minute, 44.77 seconds. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 7
    Prescott junior Megan Gilles placed ninth in the 300-meter hurdles after completing the race in 48.40 seconds at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet on Saturday, June 1. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 7
    Prescott sophomore Abby Syverson took 10th in the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet's 200-meter dash after running a time of 26.33 seconds. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 7
    Prescott senior Haylee Yaeger took seventh in the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet's shot put after recording a mark of 37-07.75. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 7
    Dakota Kerr handed off to Brenden Williams in the Spring Valley Cardinals' 4x200-meter relay on Friday, May 31. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 7
    Prescott junior Wyatt Holum placed seventh in the high jump at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet after clearing a height of six feet, four inches. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 7
    Ellsworth senior Aly Reuvers took 13th in the 100-meter preliminaries on Friday, May 31, at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Meet after completing the race in 13.23 seconds. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 7

    FRIDAY, MAY 31, RESULTS:

    DIVISION 2

    GIRLS RESULTS:

    100 prelims: 12. Carlson (Prescott, So., 13.11) 13. Reuvers (Ellsworth, Sr., 13.23)

    4x200 prelims: 2. Prescott (Carlson, Urman, Benck, Syverson; 1:45.24)

    4x100 prelims: 6. Prescott (Gilles, Syvreson, Benck, Carlson; 50.06) 7. Ellsworth (Reuvers, Peterson, Boley, Anderson; 50.11)

    300 hurdles prelims: 7. Gilles (Prescott, Jr., 47.61)

    200 prelims: 9. Syverson (Prescott, So., 26.35)

    BOYS RESULTS:

    High jump: 7. Holum (Prescott, Jr., 6-04)

    DIVISION 3

    GIRLS RESULTS:

    1,600: 15. Feuker (Elmwood/Plum City, Jr., 6:02.46)

    800: 10. Feuker (Elmwood/Plum City, Jr., 2:28.64)

    BOYS RESULTS:

    High jump: 14. Bosshart (Spring Valley, Sr., 6-00)

    Long jump: 13. Bosshart (19-08.75)

    110 hurdles prelims: 9. Bosshart (15.89)

    4x200 prelims: 17. Spring Valley (Fesenmaier, Kerr, Williams, Bosshart; 1:35.62)

    SATURDAY, JUNE 1, RESULTS:

    DIVISION 2

    GIRLS RESULTS (all results are final):

    4x200: 3. Prescott (Carlson, Gilles, Benck, Syverson; 1:44.77)

    4x100: 7. Ellsworth (50.84) 9. Prescott (50.91)

    Long jump: 11. Reuvers (16-06) 13. Benck (Prescott, So., 16-04)

    300 hurdles: 9. Gilles (48.40)

    200: 10. Syverson (26.33)

    Shot put: 7. Yaeger (37-07.75)

    DIVISION 3

    BOYS RESULTS:

    Discus throw: 16. Fesenmaier (Spring Valley, So., 111-06)

    110 hurdles finals: 7. Bosshart (15.61)

