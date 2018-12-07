SCC walked away with many moral victories that included not getting pinned by some of Ellsworth's leaders, but the only win the home Panthers claimed was the 285-pound bout which Ellsworth forfeited.

Ellsworth earned pins from Jared Toenjes, Kyle Anschutz, Logan Peterson, Cale Ekholm, Jon Cain, Carter Huppert, Jared Lansing and Sawyer Hamilton. The quickest win by fall came from senior Hamilton who pinned SCC's Logan Shackelton in 22 seconds.

SCC was without their returning state champion Ryan Larson who is currently recovering from an MCL sprain he endured during SCC's state championship football game. Larson hopes to return to the mat in early January.

On Tuesday, the Spring Valley/Elmwood Cardinals claimed a 45-30 dual win against the Somerset Spartans who competed with six open weights. The Cardinals claimed three of the seven bouts that were wrestled on Tuesday night, receiving wins from Brayden Wolf, Nolan Stans and Kaleb Casey. Wolf and Casey pinned their Somerset opponents while Stans picked up a 16-9 decision over Landon Anez in the 170-pound bout.

The Prescott Cardinals dropped their second dual of the season on Thursday night by losing 39-31 to the Amery Warriors. Stats from the Cardinals and Warriors' dual have yet to be submitted.

Ellsworth, Prescott and SVE will all compete at the Eau Claire North Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 8. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Ellsworth 70, SCC 6

182: Jared Toenjes (Ellsworth) over Josh Bair (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 1:38)

195: Kyle Anschutz (Ellsworth) over Logan Knapton (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 3:28)

220: Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) over Oliver Olsen (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 0:43)

285: Nathan Berends (Saint Croix Central) over Unknown (For.)

106: Cale Ekholm (Ellsworth) over Hunter Feyereisen (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 2:36)

113: Cole Nelson (Ellsworth) over Unknown (For.)

120: Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth) over David Olson (Saint Croix Central) (Dec 4-1)

126: Jon Cain (Ellsworth) over Erik Collins (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 3:23)

132: Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) over Tadan Holzer (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 3:48)

138: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Devin Wasley (Saint Croix Central) (Dec 11-4)

145: Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) over Sean O`Keefe (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 0:34)

152: Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth) over Logan Shackelton (Saint Croix Central) (Fall 0:22)

160: Ellsworth received a forfeit

170: Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth) over Braeden Bloom (Saint Croix Central) (MD 19-7)

SVE 45, Somerset 30

138: Brayden Wolf (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Dylan Kammerud (Somerset) (Fall 3:06)

145: Jared Grahovac (Somerset) over Cross Hurlburt (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 5:20)

152: Zach Maitrejean (Somerset) over Ryan Christensen (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 3:03)

160: Nate Fesenmaier (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.) 170: Nolan Stans (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Landon Anez (Somerset) (Dec 16-9)

182: Kenny Fesenmaier (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

195: Travis Marty (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

220: Paul Schwebach (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

285: Double Forfeit 106: Kaleb Casey (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Riley Rainer (Somerset) (Fall 1:24)

113: Tristan Neisinger (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

120: Ty Cavett (Somerset) over Skyler Beesley (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 4:05)

126: Landon Wilson (Somerset) over Unknown (For.)

132: Tyler Hantsbarger (Somerset) over Max Schmitt (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 0:51)