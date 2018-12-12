Wrestling: SVE receives seven forfeits in Clear Lake dual

The Cardinals claimed two of those five bouts but earned a team 51-18 win courtesy of Clear Lake's short roster.

SVE earned nine points from Santana Schlegel and Riley Merth on top of their 42 points from forfeits. Schlegel claimed an 8-1 decision over Clear Lake's Ivan Ruble in the 152-pound bout, while Merth pinned Trent Avery one minute, 17 seconds into the 138-pound bout.

The Warriors earned three bout wins on Tuesday night, including a sudden victory win in the 160-pound bout. Korey Catts defeated SVE sophomore Nate Fesenmaier 3-1 in the four-period bout.

The Warriors also won the 113-pound bout where Shane Larson claimed a 5-2 decision over Tristan Neisinger. Clear Lake's final bout win of the night came in the 132-pound bout when Matthew Anderson pinned Max Schmitt in 1:37.

The Cardinals will now practice until Friday, Dec. 28, when they head to River Falls for the two-day Northern Badger Classic, which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

SVE 51, Clear Lake 18

145: Brayden Wolf (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.) 152: Santana Schlegel (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Ivan Ruble (Clear Lake) (Dec 8-1) 160: Korey Catts (Clear Lake) over Nate Fesenmaier (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (SV-1 3-1) 170: Nolan Stans (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.) 182: Kenny Fesenmaier (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.) 195: Travis Marty (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.) 220: Paul Schwebach (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.) 285: Ashton Duden (Clear Lake) over Unknown (For.) 106: Kaleb Casey (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.)

113: Shane Larson (Clear Lake) over Tristan Neisinger (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Dec 5-2) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Skyler Beesley (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Unknown (For.) 132: Matthew Anderson (Clear Lake) over Max Schmitt (Spring Valley/Elmwood) (Fall 1:37) 138: Riley Merth (Spring Valley/Elmwood) over Trent Avery (Clear Lake) (Fall 1:17)