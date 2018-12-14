The Spartans forfeited seven bouts due to empty roster spots, but the Cardinals were able to wrestle seven bouts, three of which they won.

Prescott earned wins from Mark Gonzalez, Carter Smith and Sam Murphy. Gonzalez claimed a 3-2 decision over Somerset’s Dylan Kammerud in the 138-pound bout, 113-pounder Smith pinned Riley Rainer in 27 seconds, and Murphy won by a fall two minutes, 48 seconds into his 126-pound bout.

The Cardinals will return to competition on Friday, Dec. 28, when they travel to River Falls for the Northern Badger Classic.

Prescott 51, Somerset 21

138: Mark Gonzalez (Prescott) over Dylan Kammerud (Somerset) (Dec 3-2)

145: Jared Grahovac (Somerset) over Mason Cable (Prescott) (Dec 6-1)

152: Cole Dravis (Prescott) over Unknown (For.)

160: Isaiah Tulip (Prescott) over Unknown (For.)

170: Landon Anez (Somerset) over Brett Nelson (Prescott) (Fall 3:17)

182: Nicholas Bushinger (Somerset) over Alex Ewing (Prescott) (Fall 3:02)

195: Ethan Luksich (Prescott) over Unknown (For.)

220: Joe Schulte (Prescott) over Unknown (For.)

285: Shawn Thomason (Prescott) over Unknown (For.)

106: Double Forfeit

113: Carter Smith (Prescott) over Riley Rainer (Somerset) (Fall 0:27)

120: Ryan Pederson (Prescott) over Unknown (For.)

126: Sam Murphy (Prescott) over Landon Wilson (Somerset) (Fall 2:48)

132: Tyler Hantsbarger (Somerset) over Alex Holt (Prescott) (Fall 0:57)

The Ellsworth Panthers claimed a Middle Border Conference dual win against the Amery Warriors on Thursday, Dec. 13, before heading to the 32nd Annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minn. on Friday, Dec. 14.

The first session of the holiday tournament began at 2 p.m. on Friday, and Session II will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15.

