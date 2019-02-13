Wrestling: Expected but still exciting

Though their contained reactions to their bid to the WIAA Division 2 Team State Wrestling Tournament didn't match those of most state-bound athletes, the excitedness of the Panther wrestlers to return to the UW Field House shouldn't be over overlooked.

"Of course this is a special night for the whole team," junior co-captain Charlie Stuhl said. "It's a new year and we continued to grow as a team throughout the season, so it's awesome to see it pay off in the postseason."

"It's a really good feeling," senior co-captain Jared Lansing said. "We were talking before that last match saying, 'We're going to state again'. It's our last ride. It always feels good, we are excited about it, but it's our expectation also."

The Panthers have trained all season to earn another trip to Madison, which is why their repeated success shouldn't be taken for granted. Though the Panthers were the heavy favorites at Wednesday's sectional tournament, they had to pass several talented wrestlers before they were allowed to hoist up their championship trophy. Ellsworth wrestled eight state-ranked opponents in their two sectional dual meets at Osceola High School.

The Panthers defeated the Medford Raiders 53-15 in their semifinals dual and earned bout wins against No. 7-ranked Dane Higgins, No. 6 Zeke Sigmund, No. 2 Jake Rau.

Stuhl retook the Panthers' early lead in the third semifinals bout by defeating Higgins by a commanding 16-8 major decision.

Lansing added excitement to the dual by defeating Sigmund by a 5-3 decision in overtime. Down 3-1 after the first period, the 145-pound Ellsworth senior earned a second-period takedown and rode out his opponent in the third to force overtime.

"I was riding him out, and once I got that ride out in the third period, I could feel that I broke him," Lansing said. "I just knew I had to push the pace on him."

The Panthers went on to win the next five matches, including the 182-pound bout that Alex Matzek claimed with a first-period pin over Hayden Johnson.

Ellsworth junior Logan Peterson matched Lansing's thrilling bout by claiming a 6-1 sudden victory against state-ranked Rau who he had lost to earlier in the season.

"That was a big win for (Peterson) and his confidence going forward," Panthers' head coach Mark Matzek said.

The Panthers' 38-point semifinal win was decided after they received a 106-pound forfeit and a technical fall from 113-pound Cole Nelson. Spooner/Webster became Ellsworth's next target after claiming a 36-34 win over Osceola, but the Rails wouldn't have much luck in their final dual meet of the season.

Ellsworth claimed 10 of the 14 sectional championship bouts and got off to a 33-0 lead before the Rails claimed their first match win.

The Panthers received pins from freshman Jack Voelker, Lansing, senior Sawyer Hamilton, Nelson and junior Bailey Poellinger, along with another noteworthy win from Peterson who defeated Division 2's eighth-ranked heavyweight Brett Jepson by a 7-5 decision.

"The kids are happy; they're all smiles here," coach Matzek said. "By and large they did what they're supposed to do tonight. That's what they have to do."

Winning a sectional title has become the norm for Ellsworth over the past 14 years, but that doesn't diminish the feeling of watching their hard work pay off in February and March.

"The tight matches, the overtimes, the bonus points, everything is exciting," Lansing said. "It's fun being around the whole team just talking and laughing and enjoying our time at a tough tournament."

"It's so amazing to represent Ellsworth year after year at the state tournament," Stuhl added. "I can't wait for the freshmen to get the feeling of being down there. It's very special, and I'm excited to compete at the top level with this team."

The Panthers will return to the UW Field House in Madison on Saturday, March 2, where they'll be joined by Freedom, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Wisconsin Lutheran at the WIAA Division 2 Team State Wrestling Tournament.

Qualifying for the state tournament has become routine for the Panthers, but take it from Matzek, "We're just excited to be returning to the state tournament."

Ellsworth 53, Medford 15

120: Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth) over Eli Mahner (Medford Area) Fall 3:30

126: Eric Rehbein (Medford Area) over Jack Voelker (Ellsworth) Fall 2:54

132: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Dane Higgins (Medford Area) Maj 16-8

138: Andy Poetzl (Medford Area) over Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) Dec 5-0

145: Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) over Zeke Sigmund (Medford Area) SV-1 5-3

152: Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth) over Emett Grunwald (Medford Area) Maj 8-0

160: Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth) over Cody Church (Medford Area) Fall 4:51

170: Jared Toenjes (Ellsworth) over Clay Bowe (Medford Area) Maj 13-3

182: Alex Matzek (Ellsworth) over Hayden Johnson (Medford Area) Fall 1:12

195: Logan Melstrom (Ellsworth) received a forfeit.

220: Dalton Krug (Medford Area) over Kyle Anschutz (Ellsworth) Fall 3:02

285: Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) over Jake Rau (Medford Area) SV-1 6-1

106: Cale Ekholm (Ellsworth) received a forfeit.

113: Cole Nelson (Ellsworth) over Kayden Dassow (Medford Area) TF 18-1

Ellsworth 51, Spooner/Webster 18

126: Jack Voelker (Ellsworth) over Alex Daniels (Spooner/Webster) Fall 2:53

132: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) received a forfeit.

138: Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) over Brody Jepson (Spooner/Webster) Dec 7-1

145: Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) over Cole Ott (Spooner/Webster) Fall 0:30

152: Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth) over Brandon Meister (Spooner/Webster) Fall 3:23

160: Jared Toenjes (Ellsworth) received a forfeit.

170: Chase Melton (Spooner/Webster) over Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth) Dec 6-4

182: Carter Melton (Spooner/Webster) over Alex Matzek (Ellsworth) Dec 9-4

195: Logan Melstrom (Ellsworth) over Sam Melton (Spooner/Webster) Dec 8-7

220: Joshua Carroll (Spooner/Webster) over Isaac Girnau (Ellsworth) Fall 0:27

285: Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) over Brett Jepson (Spooner/Webster) Dec 7-5

106: Jame Melton (Spooner/Webster) over Cale Ekholm (Ellsworth) Fall 2:47

113: Cole Nelson (Ellsworth) over Jerico Skluzacek (Spooner/Webster) Fall 1:43

120: Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth) over Jason Peterson (Spooner/Webster) Fall 1:12