Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    GALLERY: Make it 14 straight

    By Katie Davidson Today at 9:33 a.m.
    1 / 11
    The Ellsworth Panthers claimed their 14th-straight sectional title by defeating Spooner/Webster 51-18 in the Division 2 Sectional A finals held in Osceola on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 11
    Ellsworth senior Sawyer Hamilton takes down Medford's Emmett Grunwald in his 8-0 sectional semifinals major decision win. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 11
    Ellsworth junior co-captain Charlie Stuhl defeated Medford's Dane Higgins by a 16-8 major decision in the Sectional A semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 11
    Ellsworth junior Logan Peterson came back from a 4-0 deficit to defeat Division 2's No. 8-ranked heavyweight Brett Jepson by a 7-5 decision. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 11
    Ellsworth senior Alex Matzek completed a momentous win by fall over Medford's Hayden Johnson in the Division 2 Sectional A semifinals 182-pound match. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 11
    Ellsworth junior Bailey Poellinger settled the Panthers' 51-18 sectional finals win over Spooner/Webster by pinning Jason Peterson one minute, 12 seconds into the final bout of the night. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 11
    Ellsworth junior Cole Nelson pinned Spooner/Webster's Jerico Skluzacek one minute, 43 seconds into the sectional championship's 113-pound bout. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 11
    Ellsworth junior Carter Huppert defeated Spooner/Webster's Brody Jepson by a 7-1 decision in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional A finals. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 11
    Ellsworth senior Logan Melstrom defeated Spooner/Webster's Sam Melton by an 8-7 decision in Wednesday's 195-pound finals bout. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 11
    Ellsworth senior Cedric Kosnopfal completes a single-leg takedown in his semifinal win over Medford's Cody Church. Kosnopfal pinned Church in four minutes, 51 seconds. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 11

    The Ellsworth Panthers claimed their 14th-straight WIAA team sectional wrestling title by defeating Spooner/Webster by a 51-18 deficit in the Division 2 Sectional A finals on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

    The Panthers made their way to Wednesday's finals by claiming a commanding 53-15 win over the No. 8 state-ranked Medford Raiders.

    The No. 1-ranked Panthers will return to the UW Field House in Madison on Saturday, March 2, for the 2019 WIAA Division 2 Team State Wrestling Tournament and will be joined by No. 2 Freedom, No. 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and No. 12 Wisconsin Lutheran.

    State rankings are as of Monday, Feb. 11.

    Explore related topics:sportswrestlingWrestlingEllsworth Panthers
    randomness