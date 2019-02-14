GALLERY: Make it 14 straight
1 / 11
2 / 11
3 / 11
4 / 11
5 / 11
6 / 11
7 / 11
8 / 11
9 / 11
10 / 11
11 / 11
The Ellsworth Panthers claimed their 14th-straight WIAA team sectional wrestling title by defeating Spooner/Webster by a 51-18 deficit in the Division 2 Sectional A finals on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
The Panthers made their way to Wednesday's finals by claiming a commanding 53-15 win over the No. 8 state-ranked Medford Raiders.
The No. 1-ranked Panthers will return to the UW Field House in Madison on Saturday, March 2, for the 2019 WIAA Division 2 Team State Wrestling Tournament and will be joined by No. 2 Freedom, No. 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and No. 12 Wisconsin Lutheran.
State rankings are as of Monday, Feb. 11.