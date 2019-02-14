GALLERY: Make it 14 straight

The Panthers made their way to Wednesday's finals by claiming a commanding 53-15 win over the No. 8 state-ranked Medford Raiders.

The No. 1-ranked Panthers will return to the UW Field House in Madison on Saturday, March 2, for the 2019 WIAA Division 2 Team State Wrestling Tournament and will be joined by No. 2 Freedom, No. 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and No. 12 Wisconsin Lutheran.

State rankings are as of Monday, Feb. 11.