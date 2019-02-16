The Ellsworth Panthers qualified eight wrestlers for the WIAA Division 2 Individual Wrestling Championship Tournament, including 132-pound champion Charlie Stuhl. Stuhl won his Division 2 Sectional A bracket by defeating Medford's Dane Higgins by a 15-0 technical fall.

The 132-pound junior co-captain will be joined by teammates Jared Lansing, Sawyer Hamilton, Cedric Kosnopfal, Jared Toenjes, Logan Melstrom and Logan Peterson who all were named sectional runners-up along with Carter Huppert who took third in the 138-pound bracket at the Neillsville sectional tournament.

Prescott will be represented at the state tournament by 220-pound Joe Schulte who claimed his bracket's title after pinning Division 2's defending 195-pound state champion Ryan Larson in three minutes, 18 seconds. Schulte is guaranteed two state tournament matches and will wrestle his first match in the Kohl Center on Friday, Feb. 22.

Spring Valley/Elmwood senior Kenny Fesenmaier earned his first state tournament berth by winning the Division 3 Independence/Gilmanton sectional tournament's 195-pound bracket. Fesenmaier won his weight class by pinning Flambeau's Bryce Best in 4:48.

The state tournament's Division 2 and 3 preliminaries will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

This article will be updated with comments from coaches and wrestlers on Sunday, Feb. 17.