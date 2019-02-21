Wrestling: Five Panthers make it past prelims

Senior co-captain Jared Lansing won his 145-pound preliminary match by defeating Aaron Bahr of West Salem/Bangor by a 4-1 decision and will see Chilton/Hilbert's Zach Boehnlein in the Friday, Feb. 22, quarterfinals.

Senior Sawyer Hamilton was the next Panther wrestler to qualify for Friday's quarterfinals after he won his 152-pound preliminary match by a 5-2 decision. Hamilton eliminated Chilton/Hilbert's Gaven Lisowe and will face Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls on Friday.

Senior Jared Toenjes made noise in Thursday's preliminaries by pinning Wisconsin Dells' Hunter Stenson in three minutes, 52 seconds. Toenjes will face Tanner Goeman of Kewaskum in Friday's 170-pound quarterfinals.

Senior Logan Melstrom followed Toenjes' lead by pinning Marinette's Reese Holder in two minutes, earning himself a state quarterfinal match. Melstrom will face Tyler Hannah of Viroqua Friday afternoon.

Logan Peterson concluded the night for the Panthers by earning a 5-2 decision win over Sheboygan Falls' Scott Klemme who was seeded above the Ellsworth junior. Peterson will take on Mitchell Portratz in his 285-pound quarterfinal match.

Junior Carter Huppert and senior Cedric Kosnopfal were eliminated from the tournament after they were unsuccessful in their preliminary matches. No. 4-ranked Craig Elsen of Nekoosa/Assumpt./Port Edward defeated Huppert by a 10-0 decision in the 138-pound preliminaries, and 160-pound Luxemburg-Casco's Colton Worachek ended senior Cedric Kosnopfal's individual high school wrestling career by earning four third-period points to claim a 4-2 decision win.

Ellsworth's Charlie Stuhl, Prescott's Joe Schulte and Spring Valley/Elmwood's Kenny Fesenmaier will begin their state tournament runs in Friday's Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin at approximately 11:15 a.m.