Fesenmaier stepped onto the center mat of the Kohl Center on Friday, Feb. 22, and earned a bid to the WIAA Division 3 Individual Wrestling Tournament 195-pound semifinals six minutes later. A 4-0 decision over Fennimore's Aaron Ragels punched his ticket.

"It felt amazing," Fesenmaier said after his quarterfinal win. "There's just not much else to it."

Aside from moving up two weight classes, Fesenmaier said he hasn't changed much about the way he wrestles since his 2018 regional loss or the disappointing matches that came early on in his senior season. Instead, the SVE senior credits his progress to an added amount of confidence that wasn't always there.

"I had some letdowns early in the season, but it's all coming together now. I didn't change much," Fesenmaier said. "I just started believing that I could beat better guys."

SVE's head coach Bill Hofacker has always seen Fesenmaier's potential.

"He's a very hardworking kid, very coachable and he's a great kid to have in the (wrestling) room," Hofacker said. "He helps everybody and sets the tone for the whole team."

Fesenmaier plans to continue his self-assured way of competing in Friday night's semifinals when he faces Bonduel's Jacob Giese who is currently Division 3's top-ranked 195-pound wrestler.

Giese's ranking doesn't concern Fesenmaier, however.

"I've stuck with guys who are ranked or doing well in this tournament, so I think I can stick with anyone else here," Fesenmaier said. "I couldn't really care less about how I'm ranked, because at the end of the day, it's just about how you do here."

Ellsworth sends three to semifinals

Ellsworth seniors Jared Lansing and Jared Toenjes along with junior Logan Peterson also earned bids to Friday night's semifinals after defeating their quarterfinal opponents Friday afternoon.

Lansing defeated Chilton/Hibert's Zach Boehnlein by a 7-1 decision in the 145-pound quarterfinals and will see No. 1-ranked Joey Bianchi of Two Rivers in the semifinals.

Toenjes claimed a dominant 12-7 decision win over Kewaskum's 170-pound Tanner Goeman in his quarterfinal match after putting together a five-point second period and holding onto a five-point lead in the final two minutes of his quarterfinal match. The Ellsworth senior will face Luxemburg-Casco's No. 1-ranked Reese Worachek in his upcoming semifinal match.

Peterson became the third Panther to qualify for the state semifinals after he claimed a 4-3 decision win over Omro's Mitchell Portratz. Peterson led the entire match but his lead was challenged when Portratz scored his third point with 28 seconds remaining in the bout. He'll face Mauston's Dom Meurett in the heavyweight semifinals.

Junior co-captain Charlie Stuhl began his state tournament journey Friday morning, but was sent to the consolation bracket after dropping his first match of the weekend to Luxemburg-Casco's three-time state champion Bryce Bosman by a 3-0 decision. After two scoreless periods, Bosman took the lead five seconds into the third period and used a double-leg takedown to solidify his quarterfinal win.

Stuhl went on to defeat Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd of Elkhorn Area/Faith Christian by a 7-3 decision in the consolation quarterfinals and will see the loser of Garrett Moll vs. Matty Bianchi in the consolation semifinals, which are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Senior Logan Melstrom was also taken down in Friday's quarterfinals, but his 6-3 decision win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Justis Knutson allowed him to continue his time wrestling at the Kohl Center. Melstrom will face either Stephen Buchanan of Neillsville or Will Schaefer of Belmont/Platteville in Saturday morning's consolation semifinals. Buchanan and Schaefer will meet in Friday night's semifinals.

Senior Sawyer Hamilton's individual wrestling career came to an end Friday afternoon after he lost his second match of the day to No. 1-ranked Brodhead/Juda's Jackson Hauri. Hamilton matched Hauri's two points with 18 seconds left in the second period and took a 3-2 lead with 52 seconds left in the match, but his fate was sealed when Hauri used a late reversal to end Hamilton's state tournament run.

Hamilton ended his individual wrestling career with a 38-10 senior campaign.

Schulte 'lives and learns'

Joe Schulte's first trip to the WIAA Division 2 Individual Wrestling State Tournament didn't go as planned.

The Prescott Cardinals' junior co-captain was pinned 56 seconds into his quarterfinal match against Valders' Jackson Linsmeier and saw his junior wrestling season come to a close once Monroe's Bodie Minder managed to finalize a 10-5 decision win over him in his first and only consolation match.

Schulte admitted that losing his two state tournament matches "sucked", but remained as positive as ever minutes after his season-ending loss.

"I'm feeling good. It sucked, but it's cool to be down here," Schulte said. "I got one step further (than last season) and I have nine months to get a better outcome next year."

"He had an awesome season," Prescott's head coach Jordan Poirier said. "It's not fun coming down here and losing, but you live and learn from it and it's an experience he has now, and we can use that for motivation next year."

Another year of Prescott wrestling is not only a worthy consolation prize for the junior himself, but getting another year of "Schulte" on a Prescott wrestling roster is a sigh of relief for the Cardinals' varsity team as a whole.

"Having a kid on the team who has experience wrestling at a state tournament is huge," Poirier said. "Hopefully we can bring a handful of the guys down here next year."

Fesenmaier, Lansing, Peterson and Toenjes will wrestle in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Follow @_katiedavidson on Twitter for live updates.