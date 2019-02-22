Wrestling: Resilience to be tested in consolation semifinals

No high school wrestler enters the state tournament eyeing anything other than first place, but when the state title is taken away from them, finding the resilience to battle for a third-place finish is no easy task.

That test of resilience is what all of Matzek's remaining wrestlers will be up against on Saturday, Feb. 22, when they vie for a bid to their weight class' third-place matches.

Ellsworth's Jared Lansing, Jared Toenjes and Logan Peterson all fell short in their Friday, Feb. 22, semifinal matches and will now have to come to terms with their new goals for the final day of their state tournament runs.

"It's devastating — one win and you're in the finals," Matzek said of his team's semifinals losses. "To be that close, it stings. But they'll sleep on it and bounce back tomorrow."

Lansing was defeated 7-2 by Joey Bianchi of Two Rivers, Division 2's No. 1-ranked 145-pounder, in Friday night's semifinals. The Ellsworth senior co-captain completed a takedown 20 seconds into his match to take a 2-0 lead, but had what Matzek referred to as a "mental lapse" in the following periods.

"You can't have that when you're trying to get to the state championship in a tough match like that," Matzek said. "I'm proud of his effort, but that mental lapse cost us big time."

Senior Jared Toenjes was the next Panther to be sent to the consolation bracket after the tournament's semifinals. If the pain of losses is measurable, Toenjes' might tip the scale.

Up against Luxemburg-Casco's Reece Worachek, the No. 1-ranked Division 2 170-pound wrestler, Toenjes held a late 4-3 lead but was called for stalling, which sent the match to overtime. Worachek went on to claim a 6-5 decision in an ultimate tiebreaker.

"That was an unfortunate chain of events," Matzek said. "I haven't seen something like that happen in a while. It was unfortunate for Jared and for the sport of wrestling."

After Toenjes' unsettling loss, Ellsworth's night was concluded when Peterson was pinned five minutes, 11 seconds into his 285-pound semifinals match — the first state semifinals heavyweight match featuring an Ellsworth Panther in 19 years — by Mauston's Dom Meurett.

"That kid was big, and that was just the chance we were willing to take bumping (Peterson) up to heavyweight," Matzek said. "He got burned on that one, but I was proud of his effort.

"Nothing I can say is going to help with the pain of losing. Nothing will. But if there's any consolation, I'm proud of how they competed. There's not a whole lot you can tell them other than to be refocused for tomorrow."

Junior co-captain Charlie Stuhl had little time to get over his quarterfinals loss on Friday before wrestling three hours later in the consolation quarterfinals. However, Stuhl recovered from his 3-0 loss to Luxemburg Casco's three-time state champion and earned himself a bid for the consolation semifinals by defeating Raistlin Lopez Lloyd by a 7-3 decision.

"That's a tough one to win, honestly," Matzek said. "Coming back in the same session at the state tournament after losing, that's hard. But he did it, and same goes for Logan Melstrom. I was really proud of those guys."

Melstrom's goals were reprioritized after he lost his quarterfinal match against Tyler Hannah by a 10-2 decision. The Ellsworth senior concluded his second day at the state tournament by claiming a 6-3 decision over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Justis Knutson in the consolation quarterfinals.

Matzek will be expecting Lansing, Toenjes and Peterson to match Stuhl and Melstrom's efforts as they begrudgingly make their way to their consolation brackets.

"Champions set higher goals for themselves and aren't satisfied with just being a state place-winner," Matzek said. "These guys will strive on, and that's what has to happen. It hurts tonight, but they'll refocus and get after it tomorrow. They're tough. They've shown it this year and they'll show it tomorrow."

Spring Valley/Elmwood's Kenny Fesenmaier will also wrestle in Saturday's consolation semifinals, which are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Kohl Center. Fesenmaier was defeated by a 5-2 decision in his 195-pound semifinal match against Bonduel's No. 1-ranked Jacob Giese and will see Ken. Christian Life's Evan Grubbs Saturday morning.

ELLSWORTH'S UPCOMING CONSOLATION SEMIFINAL MATCHES

132: Charlie Stuhl (40-4, Jr.) vs. Garrett Moll of Lodi (41-6, Sr.)

145: Jared Lansing (37-7, Sr.) vs. Austin Mowery of Westby (41-10, Jr.)

170: Jared Toenjes (35-11, Sr.) vs. Austin Schrei of Berlin (39-11, Sr.)

195: Logan Melstrom (28-7, Sr.) vs. Marcus Orlandoni of North Fond du Lac/St Marys Springs (42-4, Jr.)

285: Logan Peterson (43-6, Jr.) vs. Isaiah Hahm of Wisconsin Lutheran (34-11, Sr.)